STS Digital Ltd, a leading provider of digital asset trading solutions, has obtained a license to offer its services in Bermuda. The license enables STS Digital to provide digital services to institutional and high net worth clients in Bermuda and around the world.

The Class T Digital Assets Business License issued by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) allows STS Digital to offer a range of digital asset services including operating as a digital asset services vendor, providing custodial wallet services, operating as a digital asset exchange, and operating as a digital asset derivative exchange.

"We are thrilled to receive the Digital Assets Business License from the Bermuda Monetary Authority," said Gideon Hyams, CEO of STS Digital. "Bermuda is a leading jurisdiction for digital asset regulation, and we are excited to expand our offerings to clients in the country and around the world."

Obtaining a Digital Assets License in Bermuda is part of STS Digital's continued commitment to provide innovative digital asset trading solutions to its clients. The license enables STS Digital to offer its clients access to the growing digital asset market, while also ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

"We believe that digital assets are the future of finance, and we are committed to providing our clients with the tools they need to participate in this market," said Hyams. "Our Digital Assets License in Bermuda is a significant milestone in our journey to become a leading provider of digital asset trading solutions."

About STS Digital:

STS Digital is a leading provider of digital asset trading solutions, serving clients in Bermuda and around the world. The company provides a range of digital asset services, including custody, spot and derivatives trading in a wide range of coins, and market making. STS Digital is committed to providing innovative solutions that enable clients to participate in the growing digital asset market.

Website: www.stsdigital.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005654/en/

Contacts:

Rachel Clark rachel@stsdigital.io