Isobutyric Acid Market worth $269 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Isobutyric Acid Market by Type (Synthetic, Renewable), End-Use (Animal Feed, Chemical Intermediates, Food & Flavors, Pharmaceuticals), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 180 million in 2023 to USD 269 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028. The growing demand for usage of isobutyric acid as a feed additive, flavoring agent, chemical intermediate, or raw material in the synthesis of pharma products has increased the consumption of isobutyric acid. Isobutyric acid esters are utilized as solvents in a variety of applications where flavor and aroma quality is crucial.





By type, the synthetic isobutyric acid segment accounted for the larger market share in 2022, by volume.

The synthetic isobutyric acid segment, by type, accounted for the larger market share in 2022. Synthetic isobutyric acid is manufactured through chemical synthesis of isobutyraldehyde, a byproduct of the hydroformylation of propylene. Synthetic production methods result in cost-effective production of isobutyric acid as compared to its derivation from renewable sources. Thus, the cost-effective factor of synthetic isobutyric acid will propel demand.

By end-use, the animal feed segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, by volume.

The animal feed segment, by end-use, accounted for the largest share of isobutyric acid market owing to its contribution in feed efficiency and growth performance. The factors which influence the use of isobutyric acid in animal feed include diet composition, specific animal species, and regional regulations. There is a strong focus on R&D to highlight the potential benefits of isobutyric acid in animal feed, which further strengthens the growth of this segment.

Europe was the second largest region in the isobutyric acid market in 2022, by volume.

The growing processed food and pharmaceutical sectors in European countries are expected to propel the demand for isobutyric acid. The feed industry in Europe is one of the largest across the globe, which increases the growth opportunities for isobutyric acid market. Germany is one of the largest markets for isobutyric acid in Europe. The growing food industry and the presence of strong pharmaceutical sector in the country contributes to the growth of isobutyric acid market, which further fuels the European market.

The major players operating in the isobutyric acid market include OQ Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Snowco (China), Shanghai Aladdin Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Afyren (France), Lygos, Inc. (US), Dow Inc. (US), Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Weifang Qiyi Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Yufeng International Group Co., Ltd. (China), Nanjing Chemical Material Corp. (China), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), Hubei Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and others.

