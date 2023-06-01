Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
01.06.2023 | 10:48
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, June 1

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

Date:1 June 2023

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 May 2023, the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each of the Company in issue was 26,580,263 of which 617,950 Ordinary shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company was 25,962,313 as at 31 May 2023.

The above figure (25,962,313) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

