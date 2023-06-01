VSTAR Launches the VSTAR Trading App for Investors

VSTAR offers institutional-level pricing, competitive spreads in over 1000 assets, 24/7 support, and professional tools to satisfy client needs. VSTAR is regulated and licensed in Europe (CySEC) and Mauritius(FSC).

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / VSTAR has announced the release of its new mobile trading platform for investors, the VSTAR App. By offering their new mobile trading platform, VSTAR will allow traders to take advantage of global market conditions whenever they change, no matter where they find themselves. The app results from the design team addressing the most important concerns of traders worldwide and the years of experience that the team at VSTAR brings to the market.

The VSTAR App is currently available for seamless operations on iOS and Android devices. It has many features to help investors navigate the world's financial markets. This includes an intuitive and user-friendly interface, real-time trading and monitoring of market quotes, and the ability to trade anywhere and anytime. The VSTAR App also offers a watchlist for popular markets, allowing investors to find opportunities. The platform features multi-level secure technologies and a convenient demo or live account option, making it safe and a great way to test the markets and a strategy without risking trading capital.

"We are committed to providing investors with the tools and technologies that help them effectively navigate global markets," said Andrew Depew, CEO of VSTAR. "Our new app brings the power and functionality of our trading platform to mobile devices and is designed to meet the needs of traders and investors wherever and whenever opportunities arise. The VSTAR App is the result of hard work by the development team and a source of immense pride for our company. By developing the app, we feel the platform puts us at the forefront of brokerages."

VSTAR was founded by a group of foreign exchange professionals that bring a wealth of industry expertise. VSTAR offers institutional-level pricing, and industry-leading lowest spreads in over 1000 assets, like forex, commodities, stocks, indices , and crypto. 24/7 support, and professional tools to satisfy client needs. VSTAR is regulated and licensed in Europe (CySEC) and Mauritius(FSC). All deposits are safeguarded by the ICF (Investor Compensation Fund), which ensures the safety of clients' funds up to 20,000 EUR.

With the global markets moving 24/7, having the ability to react to changing conditions is vital for traders. The new VSTAR app offers the ability to take advantage of market movements and news anytime, anywhere. The platform is intuitive, safe, and a huge advantage to traders at VSTAR. The ability to use both demo and live accounts gives traders the ability to try out strategies and practice their trading. The ability to monitor the world's markets from the palm of the hand and take advantage of the opportunities is just one of the many reasons for trading with VSTAR.

Furthermore, investors can also visit VSTAR's official website to learn more about its functions and how it can skyrocket the trading experience. Traders can also follow VSTAR Twitter to get further instant feeds about trading education articles and gold trading signals.

