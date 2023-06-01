Buena Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, will be attending the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, in Los Angeles, California on June 6-8, 2023.

Yoshiharu management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6th at 12:30 p.m. PST. The Company invites interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually.

Yoshiharu management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community. Please contact a representative at LD Micro or directly request a meeting via Yoshiharu's investor relations team at YOSH@gateway-grp.com to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Yoshiharu management.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating nine restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

