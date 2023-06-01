ADEVINTA IBERICA SLU: Adevinta and Prosus' JV OLX Brasil Appoints New Chief Executive Officer - Olivier Aizac takes over from Andries Oudshoorn

São Paulo and Oslo, 1 June 2023 - OLX Brasil, one of the leading buying and selling online platforms in Brazil, in agreement with its shareholders, Prosus and Adevinta, welcomes the arrival of Olivier Aizac as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Aizac takes over from Andries Oudshoorn, effective today.

Andries has led the business through multiple key growth stages. In 2011, he moved to Brazil to found bomnegócio.com and scaled the business to 17 million unique buyers and sellers in 2014. In 2015, bomnegócio.com and OLX merged, starting a second wave of user and revenue growth. Revenue grew 17.5x from BRL 20 million in 2014 to BRL 350 million in 2019 (CAGR of 77%), reaching 100m unique buyers and sellers. The acquisition of Grupo Zap was completed in 2020 and significant performance and efficiency initiatives were launched to turn around the acquired company, with clear results in Q1 2023 when the EBITDA margin reached 36% for the combined company.

OLX Brasil achieved BRL 987 million in revenue in 2022. OLX and ZAP+ have established themselves as leading brands in their segments, real estate, auto and second-hand products. OLX is also a circular economy pioneer in Brazil, encouraging the buying and selling of used products.

Ajay Bhatia, Chairman of the Board of OLX Brasil, commented: "We extend our sincere gratitude to Andries for his exceptional leadership and significant contributions to OLX Brasil. His strategic vision and tireless dedication set a high standard for the company. As we start this new chapter, we are confident that Olivier, with his proven experience and deep understanding of the digital marketplace, will continue to guide the company on its successful path."



Olivier's career to date has focused on the development of different digital businesses, including founding and scaling up leboncoin.fr, the leading online marketplace in France - part of Adevinta's portfolio - as well as serving on OLX's Board from 2015 until 2018. He has also led Webedia Brasil, a digital entertainment company, in addition to Holu Solar, a green technology startup. During the leadership transition, Andries will continue to strategically advise and support Olivier as he onboards into his new role.

Olivier Aizac added: "It's a great honor to take the helm of a company that has revolutionized online marketplaces. Building on Andries' achievements, I am committed to nurturing the innovative spirit of the team, pushing further growth and leading OLX Brasil into its next chapter of success."

In Brazil since 2010, OLX Brasil has the mission of empowering people to achieve their dreams, reinventing the consumption model. With the acquisition of Grupo ZAP, completed in November 2020, OLX Brasil operates OLX, a horizontal platform with a leading position in the categories of Autos, Real Estate and used goods and two leading real estate verticals, Zap and Vivareal.

