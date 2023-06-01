Sound Physicians: Sound Long-Term Care Management, Spectrum Medical Partners Join Forces to Improve Patient Care

Focus is on Bridging the Gap for Long-Term Care Facility Residents

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Sound Long-Term Care Management (SLTCM), part of Sound Physicians, is pleased to announce its partnership with Spectrum Medical Partners to enhance and streamline patient care throughout the U.S.

SLTCM is a Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Enhanced Track Accountable Care Organization (ACO) focused on caring for Medicare beneficiaries who are residents of long-term care facilities. Spectrum Medical Partners is a physician-founded and led organization committed to providing excellent acute and post-acute patient care. It also provides behavioral health, podiatry, wound care, and house calls.

Working together on value-based care since 2021, both Sound and Spectrum - who share a collaborative mindset and desire to meet the needs of long-term care patients - saw joining forces on SLTCM as a natural progression of their commitment to high-quality care.

"They reach across the aisle for the benefit of the community," said Dr. Thomas Kim, associate chief medical officer for SLTCM. "They're always looking out for the best interests of their patients."

Kim is part of SLTCM's dedicated physician leadership team, which also includes Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Dickey. Together with Mike Camacho, president for accountable care with Sound Physicians, they drive better care for patients - and build meaningful relationships with organizations moved to do the same.

As a primary care provider for long-term care patients - with a team dedicated solely to post-acute care facilities - Spectrum is focused on driving better outcomes and quality of life for these patients.

"Long-term care patients are often overlooked when it comes to any kind of population health program," Kim said. "The ACO is an opportunity to bring resources to the patients and avoid disruption to their quality of life."

Spectrum's strength is its team of physicians and advanced practice providers who offer both transitional care for patients in between leaving the hospital and seeing their primary care provider, and care for patients who permanently reside in nursing facilities.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Spectrum to deliver the best possible patient outcomes through Sound Long-Term Care Management," said Mike Camacho, president for accountable care with Sound Physicians. "Spectrum is a unique partner in that they employ providers across the continuum of care. Having that breadth of support for patients transitioning from one care setting to another provides efficiency, better coordination of care, and an overall better experience for the patient."

About Sound Long-Term Care Management

Sound Long-Term Care Management (SLTCM) is a Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) accountable care organization focused exclusively on Medicare beneficiaries living in long-term care facilities. With strong, dedicated physician leadership and deep roots in value-based care, SLTCM is committed to bringing better quality of care and satisfaction to our patients. And we're focused on bringing better financial performance through deep investments in our people, partners, and technology - including telemedicine as a key component to connect patients with the care they need. Our participating physicians, practitioners, and long-term care operators earn shared savings of up to 25 percent with no downside risk.

About Sound Physicians

Physician-founded and led, our national, multi-specialty medical group is made up of more than 4,000 physicians, advanced practice providers, CRNAs, and nurses who practice in 400-plus hospitals across 45 states. With specialties in emergency and hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesia, and telemedicine, our partners have benefited from Sound's 22 years of experience innovating and leading through an ever-changing healthcare landscape - with patients at the center of our universe.

About Spectrum Medical Partners

Spectrum Medical Partners, a physician-founded and led organization based out of Florida, is committed to achieving the highest level of patient care. Its pillars of care are based on excellent patient care delivery, a scalable operations model, transparent and efficient communication, and advanced technology tools.

