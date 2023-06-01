Ananda Professional Expands Its List of Good Manufacturing Practice Certifications With the Addition of Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration Certification

GEORGETOWN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Ananda Professional, the leading brand of practitioner and independent pharmacy cannabinoid products, has been certified by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration, the governing authority responsible for regulating therapeutic goods. The certifications cover Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacture and full product medicine manufacture for medicinal cannabis oil. The TGA is renowned for its high standards of quality validation and is considered one of the strictest regulatory agencies in the world.

Ananda Professional manufacturing facility

This new certification enables Ananda Professional to continue to execute on its mission to bring premium cannabis products to healthcare practitioners in the U.S. and Australian markets. Practitioners in both markets require strict compliance to quality and safety regulations and in Australia, all cannabinoid products are regulated by the TGA. Alex Nance, President of Ananda Professional, added, "Achieving this certification is a milestone in Ananda Professional's continued efforts to push the level of quality in this ever-evolving industry. By holding both the TGA certification along with our SGS Certification, our customers know they are getting the quality and patient outcomes they've come to expect from Ananda Professional."

Ananda Professional operates several brands across the U.S. and Australian markets and offers private label, white label, and bulk manufacturing for owned and external brands. Operating in a 50,000-sq-ft. LEED Platinum facility, Ananda Professional has full oversight of the growing, extraction, and manufacturing of all consumer goods.

For manufacturing opportunities, contact cbd@ecofibre.com.

About Ananda Professional: Since 2018, Ananda Professional has been a pioneer in the hemp and CBD industry, with a core focus on improving patient outcomes through professional healthcare channels. Top-quality seed genetics, a team of clinical formulators and a state-of-the-art production facility make Ananda Professional the most trusted brand of practitioners, pharmacists, and patients.

Contact Information

Chris Lee

Brand Director - Ananda Professional

chris.lee@anandahealth.com

888-388-1119

SOURCE: Ananda Professional

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758684/Ananda-Professional-Expands-Its-List-of-Good-Manufacturing-Practice-GMP-Certifications-With-the-Addition-of-Australias-Therapeutic-Goods-Administration-TGA-Certification