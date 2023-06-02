Anzeige
Freitag, 02.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
WKN: 850866 | ISIN: US2441991054
PR Newswire
02.06.2023 | 03:12
John Deere's "Run Smarter" Virtual Training Event Produced by Spiro Wins Multiple ANA Global Ace Awards

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Deere's "Run Smarter" training event wins the prestigious ANA Global Ace Gold Award for Events: Proprietary, Virtual, Face-to-Face (Internal), and the Silver Award for their event's "How Life Leaps Forward" long-form video. John Deere, ranked as the third most loved brand in America according to the 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings, and their experiential partner, Spiro, the global experience agency for the NEW NOW, were given five months to transform the annual in-person dealer training event into a fully digital experience that's content lived up to the high expectations set by previous in-person events.

Spiro, the global brand experience agency for the NEW NOW.

Partnering with Spiro to create long-lasting community connections, John Deere's virtual "Run Smarter" training event became a winning three-day virtual experience that thoroughly engaged the audience with game shows, comparative machine walkarounds, a full product lineup, spoof ads, and a customized & highly engaging digital platform driven by real-time dialogue and competition.

"We are proud to know that we helped John Deere pivot on the fly to create this award-winning experience," says Terry Campanaro, Global Chief Growth Officer with Spiro. "Our work with John Deere is a testament to how our agency helps clients build and activate their brand communities wherever they are."

About Spiro
Spiro is the global brand experience agency for the NEW NOW. We create global events and experiences that redefine how humans connect, and we bring them to life across integrated physical, digital, mobile and hybrid mediums. Working with some of the world's most recognized brands, Spiro's strategists, creators, innovators, builders, marketers and specialists are skilled in analytic & strategic event management, creative design, and production. Working together, we deliver high-impact experiential exhibits, conferences & events, product launches, sponsorship activations, and consumer pop-ups that unite audiences - wherever they may be.

John Deere, Spiro, ANA Global ACE Awards

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091294/SPIRO_FullColor_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091295/ANA_Global_Ace_Award.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/john-deeres-run-smarter-virtual-training-event-produced-by-spiro-wins-multiple-ana-global-ace-awards-301840777.html

