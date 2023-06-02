Marine Lubricants Market worth $6.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Marine Lubricants Market by Oil Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, and Bio-Based), Product Type (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Compressor Oil), Ship Type (Bulk Carrier, Container Ships), & Region (Asia Pacific, North America) - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 6.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The market is projected to grow because of the enlargement in oceanic tourism. The government in several countries have introduced favourable policies and schemes to encourage oceanic tourism activities. This encourages the use of motorboats, cruise ships, ferries, and other passenger vessels, which will fuel the marine lubricants market. Therefore, the enlargement in oceanic tourism is a crucial driving factor behind the demand for marine lubricants.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Marine Lubricants Market"

310 - Tables

60 - Figures

280 - Pages

Mineral oil was the largest oil type of the marine lubricants market, in terms of value, in 2022

Due to the availability of light and heavy grades of mineral oils, the marine lubricants are widely produced from mineral oil. Also, the demand for mineral oil based marine lubricants is high in products such as engines, turbines, stern tubes, and compressors. Thus, the mineral oil type segment has largest share in oil type.

Engine oil is estimated to be the largest product type of the marine lubricants, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Engine oil, hydraulic fluid, compressor oil and others are various market segment based on the product type. From them, during the forecast period, engine oil is projected to hold the largest market share of marine lubricants. The high need for marine lubricants in engines is basically because of the raising ship size which increased engine capabilities and high usage in marine propulsion units.

Bulk carrier is estimated to be the largest ship type of the marine lubricants, during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The bulk carrier, tankers, container ships, and others are various market segment based on the ship type. Amongst them, the major bulk transportation services such as coal, iron ore, packaged good, and other dry bulk are transported through bulk carriers. Also, these ships are especially suggested for transport dry cargo. Thus, the bulk carrier ship type is the largest ship type for the marine lubricants market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the marine lubricants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for marine lubricants, driven by the raising industrialization, rise in exports and low labour cost specially in India and China. Due to these reasons the demand for marine lubricants in Asia Pacific region is increased. The region has experienced rapid economic growth in recent decades, leading to increased maritime trade and shipping activities. The expanding economies of countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea have resulted in a substantial demand for marine lubricants to support their shipping industries.

The key players profiled in the report include Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Shell plc (UK), BP p.l.c. (UK), TotalEnergies SE (France), and Chevron Corporation (US).

