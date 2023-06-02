Classic Vacations Launches New Booking Platform - BEYOND by Classic Vacations

Exclusively for Travel Advisors to research, quote, book, and manage hotel bookings across all devices

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Classic VacationsTM, the #1 rated global luxury travel company, announces the launch of BEYOND by Classic Vacations, a multi-destination hotel booking platform exclusively for Travel Advisors to research, quote, book, and manage hotel bookings across all devices.

BEYOND by Classic Vacations also opens the door to hotel and vacation rental inventory around the world with real-time, reliable rates and availability. Whether clients are looking for multi-destination trips, all-inclusive getaways, or vacation rentals, BEYOND has something for everyone.

Classic Vacations, which is owned by The Najafi Companies, is especially excited to offer Advisors competitive commission on all BEYOND bookings, inclusive of promotions and package rates, upon travel for every booking made, with no need to chase commissions on direct bookings. An Agency planning fee can be added to the total price of a booking before checkout, providing Advisors the ability to generate additional revenue.

Some of the key features of BEYOND include immediate search results, shareable quotes, and multi-destination itineraries, saving time for those bookings that do not require Classic's signature white-glove service. BEYOND itineraries can be created online with up to eight destinations, hotels, or rooms.

"We are beyond thrilled to launch our new booking engine. The anticipation surrounding this launch is not just about the product itself, but about the immense value it brings to our customers," said Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations. "We are confident that BEYOND will offer Advisors access to inventory in all the places, far away and close to home, that their clients want to visit. We can't wait for our Advisors to try it out and experience the exclusive benefits BEYOND has to offer today, and more exciting solutions around the corner."

Travel Advisors can access the new booking platform by visiting the Classic Vacations website (www.classicvacations.com) on any device. Advisors will continue to have the option to book Classic's Preferred Inventory through the Call Center or via email in order to receive their usual Classic benefits to which they're accustomed.

According to Amy Logan, Solutions VP at Classic Vacations, BEYOND is just the first of many new technology products being released this year. "We strive to empower our Travel Advisors with technology that supports their lifestyle and long-term success. Stay tuned for more upgrades and new tools coming soon!"

