Angie Wong Steps Down as Legacy PAC President, the Organization to Replace Her

Angie Wong the former president of Legacy PAC has resigned to focus full time on being a media commentator.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2023 / Angie Wong the former president of Legacy PAC has cleared her plate resigning from Legacy PAC, Veterans for Trump, and L-Strategies political consulting to seek a full-time position as a media commentator. https://veteransfortrump.us/angie-wong-steps-down-from-veterans-for-trump-and-legacy-pac-focusing-on-her-personal-career



Stan Fitzgerald Legacy PAC Founder



Legacy PAC was formed in late 2022 when founder Stan Fitzgerald asked Angie Wong take on the role of PAC President with the duties of launching the firm, conducting its operational daily business and to direct fundraising. Angie Wong had recently resigned from Blak-PAC at the time (https://www.blakpac.gop). Attorney Jared Craig later joined the political action committee.

After serval months the PAC launched its kick off event in Washington DC organized by outside contractor Amanda Emmons. https://www.accesswire.com/741881/David-Brody-Acts-as-Master-of-Ceremonies-for-the-Legacy-PAC-Kick-Off-Event-in-Washington-DC.

PAC founder Stan Fitzgerald reached out to Trump ally Kelli Ward inviting her to lead the fundraising effort. Ward accepted and took over the direction of fundraising for the PAC.

"President of a PAC comes with obligations that require a full time focus. It's hard to juggle too many hats. Angie is a friend and will be great on what ever network she lands with. We look forward to watching her discuss politics. At the PAC and Veterans for Trump we will focus on making news by helping America First candidates take office," said Stan Fitzgerald.

The PAC confirms Amanda Emmons, a well known figure in Georgia politics with strong ties in Washington DC, is being considered to replace Wong. "We have several people scheduled for interviews. We certainly are impressed with Amanda Emmons' outstanding reputation and work ethics," said Jared Craig, attorney for Legacy PAC.

Legacy PAC will be set up at the Georgia GOP State Convention June 9th and 10th in Columbus Georgia where former President Trump is scheduled to speak.



