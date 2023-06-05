Alina Holdings PLC: Audited results for the year -2

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Alina Holdings PLC: Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022 05-Jun-2023

Alina Holdings PLC

Alina Holdings PLC

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

("Alina", "ALNA" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

The Company today announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The information set out below is extracted from the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022, which will be published today on the Company's website www.alina-holdings.com. A copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism where it will be available for inspection. Cross-references in the extracted information below refer to pages and sections in the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The Company will liaise with the FCA and seek to have the temporary suspension of trading of its shares lifted imminently.

Report for the Year to 31 December 2022

Alina Holdings PLC ("Alina" or the "Company") is a company registered on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The group financial statements consolidate those of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").

Chairman's Statement

The Board of Alina apologise for the delay in presenting the Company's Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022, due to the untimely and unforeseen resignation of the Company's previous auditor.

2022 was a year of transition for ALNA. Significant Board time was spent on repositioning the Company's property assets in Brislington, Bristol, for which development plans for a substantial mixed commercial and residential development have been prepared and where preliminary planning discussions with Bristol Council have been initiated. In Hastings, the Company is still in dispute with Argos (now part of Sainsbury), which had a 'full-repairing' lease but vacated the property without completing their contractually obligated repairs. Nonetheless, repair of the vacated property is now nearing completion despite the discovery of asbestos in some of the floor and ceiling tiles. The Board is confident that once building works have been completed that the company will achieve a substantial uplift on the rent previously received from Argos.

The Company's holdings in HEIQ and Dolphin Capital (DCI) went in opposite directions. HEIQ is guilty of over promising and under delivering, and suffering from cyclical weakness in the retail sector, which resulted in a substantial fall in the Company's share price. DCI, on the other hand announced the disposal of one of its assets at a premium to BV, which was well received by the market.

Notwithstanding the political chaos across the Western Hemisphere, stretching from Russia and Turkey to the USA, your Board is confident that the Company is well positioned to benefit from the initiatives commenced in 2022 and being implemented in 2023.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Alina Holdings plc

31 May 2023

Financial Review

The financial statements contained in this report have been prepared in accordance with UK Adopted International Accounting Standards.

Result

The Group recorded an IFRS loss for the year to 31 December 2022 of GBP136,000, or 0.60 pps (2021: loss GBP294,000, or 1.30 pps).

Key Performance Indicators ("KPI's")

Throughout the reporting period the Group had no borrowings and held cash reserves at 31 December 2022 of GBP0.873 million (31 December 2021: GBP1.767 million). The KPI's relating to Interest Cover, Loan to Value and Gearing, shown in previous reports, are therefore no longer applicable. The Net Asset Value per Share at 31 December 2022 was 26.9p (31 December 2021: 27.5p).

Property Operating Expenses

Property operating expenses for the year to 31 December 2022 were GBP300,000 (2021: GBP136,000). This was predominantly caused by the property rates increases and the vacancy of a larger floorspace in Hastings. There was a release of bad debt provision in the comparable period which increases the variance.

Administrative Expenses

Administrative expenses were GBP604,000 during the year to 31 December 2022 (2021: GBP540,000).

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The NAV at 31 December 2022 was GBP6.10 million or 26.9p per share, based on 22.7 million shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury (31 December 2021: GBP6.23 million, 27.5p per share, based on 22.7 million shares in issues

At 31 December 2022 the Group held GBP0.873 million of cash (31 December 2021: GBP1.767 million). At 31 December 2022 the Group had no banking debt (31 December 2021: GBPnil).

At 31 December 2022, investment properties were held at an assessed fair value of GBP2,504,000 (2021: GBP2,784,000). The fair value has been assessed with reference to a third party valuation performed in 2020. The Board has, however, assessed that the rental yield resulting for the recent sale of the Group's Oldham property suggests that its two largest properties were undervalued and has revised the carrying value to reflect this most recent market data.

The Oldham property considered to be held for sale at 31 December 2022 is valued in the Company's accounts at that date at its anticipated sale price less sales costs.

The 2020 external valuation was undertaken in accordance with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Appraisal and Valuation Standards on the basis of market value. Market value is defined as the estimated amount for which a property should exchange on the date of valuation between a willing buyer and a willing seller in an arm's length transaction, after proper marketing wherein the parties had each acted knowledgeably, prudently and without compulsion.

Financing

The Group had no borrowings during the year and the Group's operations were financed from its property income.

During the reporting period the Group held some of its cash in foreign currencies. These holdings generated a small unrealised profit at the end of the period, principally from the reduction in GBP value against USD across the period. The risk associated with foreign currency holdings is described in Note 16 to the financial statements.

Dividend

In line with the Group's current dividend distribution policy no dividend will be paid in respect of the reporting period. The directors will continue to review the dividend policy in line with progress with the Group's investment strategy.

Risk Management & Operational Controls

The directors recognise that commercial activities invariably involve an element of risk. A number of the risks to which the business is exposed, such as the condition of the UK domestic economy and sentiment in the UK property market, are beyond the Company's influence. However, such risk areas are monitored and appropriate mitigating action, such as reviewing the substance and timing of the Company's operational plans, is taken wherever practicable in response to significant changes. The directors consider the risk areas the Company is exposed to in the light of prevailing economic conditions and the risk areas set out in this section are subject to review.

In relation to asset management, the Company's approach to risk reflects the Company's granular business model and position in the market and involves the expertise of its directors, management and third-party advisers. Operational progress and key investment and disposal decisions are considered in regular management team meetings as well as being subject to informal peer review.

Higher level risks and financial exposures are subject to constant monitoring. Major investment and disposal decisions are subject to review by the directors in accordance with a protocol set by the Board.

The Board's approach in this area is further explained in the Governance section, under Risk & Internal Control.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Potential Risk Impact Mitigation Property and Investment Portfolio Performance -- Actual and prospective voids and rental arrears continually monitored. -- Early identification of / discussions with tenants in difficulties -- Regular review of all properties for lease terminations and tenant risk, with early -- Tenant defaults action to take control of units as appropriate -- Reduced rental income -- Limited requirement for tenant -- Increased void costs incentives within sub-sector Effect of downturn in -- Close liaison with local agents -- Reduction in Net Asset enables swift decisions on individual macroeconomic environment Value and realisation value of properties assets -- Tendency of small traders to take early action in response to economic conditions -- Diverse tenant base -- Sustainable location and property use -- Ensuring positions are sufficiently

hedged to ensure long and short positions are in place to take advantage of the market movements Higher than anticipated -- Income insufficient to -- All material expenditure subject to property cover costs authorisation regime maintenance costs -- Decline in property value -- Capital expenditure subject to regular review -- Adverse impact on -- Monitoring of UK property environment Changes to legal portfolio and regulatory proposals environment, -- Loss of development -- Close liaison with agents and opportunity advisers planning law or local -- Reduction in realisation planning policy value of assets -- Membership of and dialogue with relevant industry bodies -- Guidance on regulatory requirements provided by managing agents and professional Failure to comply with advisers regulatory requirements in -- Tenant and third-party -- Individual properties monitored by connection with claims resulting in financial loss asset managers and agents -- Managing agents operate formal property portfolio, regulatory certification process for including health, -- Reputational damage residential accommodation -- Ongoing programme of risk assessments safety and environmental for key multi-tenanted sites -- Key risks covered by insurance policies Corporate Governance & Management -- Impact on operations and Non-availability of reporting ability information technology -- Financial claims arising -- Provision of effective security systems or failure of data from regime with automatic off-site data and systems security back-up -- leak of confidential information -- Insufficient finance available at acceptable rates to fulfil business plans -- The Group is debt-free and debt -- Inability to execute finance has not been required. investment property disposal -- Finance risks reduced with provision Financial and property strategy owing to fall in property of cash reserve market conditions market values -- Financial impact of debt -- Impact of interest rates on property interest yields monitored -- Breach of banking covenants

Operational Controls

During the year, the directors continued to recognise that the Company's ability to operate successfully is largely dependent on the maintenance of its straightforward approach to doing business and its reputation for integrity. All those who act on the Company's behalf are required to behave and transact business in accordance with the highest professional standards. As well as compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements, this extends to customer care and external complaint guidelines. The Company has adopted a Code, Policy and Procedures under the Market Abuse Regulation. During the period the employee responsible for operations reduced working hours and the majority of the operations were contracted to Eddisons Property Management. Eddisons have looked after the property management for previous years and include the provision of all applicable compliance procedures. The directors were satisfied that the governance procedures adopted by Eddisons in relation to its clients were appropriate and protected the Company's interests. The Company's corporate governance regime is underpinned by a whistle-blowing procedure, enabling perceived irregularities to be notified to members of the Board, principally the senior independent non-executive director.

The Board has overall responsibility for the Company's internal control systems and for monitoring its effectiveness. The Board's approach is designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve business objectives and can only provide reasonable assurance against material misstatements or loss. The directors have not considered it appropriate to establish a separate internal audit function, having regard to the Company's size. The Board's approach to internal controls covers all companies within the Group and there are no associate or joint venture entities which it does not cover.

The principal foundations of the Company's internal control framework during the reporting period were:

-- statements of areas of responsibility reserved to the directors, with prescribed limits to executiveauthority to commit to expenditure and borrowing;

-- effective committee structure with terms of reference and reporting arrangements to the Board;

-- clear remits for the delegation of executive direction and internal operational management functions;

-- framework for independent directors to provide advice and support to executive directors on an individualbasis;

-- top-level risk identification, evaluation and management framework;

-- effective systems for authorising capital expenditure and significant revenue items and monitoring actualcost incurred;

-- ongoing reporting to the Board of operational activity and results;

-- regular review of operational forecasts and consideration by the directors;

-- ongoing reporting to the directors on health, safety and environmental matters.

The Board reviews the effectiveness of the Company's risk management systems against the principal risks facing the business and their associated mitigating factors, taking account of the findings and recommendations of the auditors at the Company's half-year and year-end. Following its review of the auditors' findings during the reporting period, the Board considers that the Company's approach remains effective and appropriate for a business of the Company's size and complexity.

Key Contracts

There are currently no contracts which require third party approval for any change to the nature, constitution, management or ownership of the business. The appointment agreements of directors do not contain any provisions specifically relating to a change of control.

Charitable and Political Donations

During the reporting period the Group made no donations for charitable or political purposes (2021: nil)

Section 172 Companies Act 2006

The Directors acknowledge their duty under s.172 of the Companies Act 2006 and consider that they have, both individually and together, acted in the way that, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole. In doing so, they have had regard (amongst other matters) to:

-- the likely consequences of any decision in the long term. The Group's long-term investment strategy isshown in the Chairman's Report, with associated risks highlighted in the Strategic report.

-- the impact of the Group's operations on the community and the environment. The Group operates honestlyand transparently. We consider the impact on the environment on our day-to-day operations and how we can minimisethis.

-- the desirability of the Group maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct. Our intention is to behave in a responsible manner, operating within the high standard of business conduct and goodcorporate governance, as highlighted in the Corporate Governance Statement on page 12

-- the need to act fairly as between members of the Group. Our intention is to behave responsibly towardsour shareholders and treat them fairly and equally so that they may benefit from the successful delivery of ourstrategic objectives.

This Financial Review was approved by the directors on 26 May 2023.

Duncan Soukup, Chairman

31 May 2023

Corporate Responsibility Statement

During the year we continued to focus on the three principal contributors to the success of our business:

-- the talent and commitment of our executives;

-- our relationships with national and local advisers, partners and clients; and

-- the well-being of the businesses that occupy our properties and the communities in which they operate.

The directors remain conscious that the Group's ability to operate effectively rests on our reputation for fairness and a straightforward and honest approach to conducting business. We therefore strive to transact business in accordance with the highest professional standards and all those who act on our behalf are expected to do the same. Besides complying with all relevant legislation and professional guidelines, this includes customer care and external complaint procedures.

