PR Newswire
07.06.2023 | 00:06
Q1 2023 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Grow 9% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 9% year-over-year to US$26.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report. Quarter-over-quarter billings slipped 3%.

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

"Semiconductor equipment revenue in the first quarter was robust despite macroeconomic headwinds and a challenging industry environment," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The fundamentals remain healthy for the long-term strategic investments needed to support major technology advancements for AI, automotive, and other growth applications."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

Region

1Q2023

4Q2022

1Q2022

1Q (QoQ)

1Q (YoY)

Taiwan

6.93

7.98

4.88

-13 %

42 %

China

5.86

6.36

7.57

-8 %

-23 %

Korea

5.62

5.80

5.15

-3 %

9 %

North America

3.93

2.60

2.62

51 %

50 %

Japan

1.90

2.25

1.90

-16 %

0 %

Europe

1.52

1.46

1.28

4 %

19 %

Rest of the World

1.06

1.32

1.29

-20 %

-18 %

Total

26.81

27.78

24.69

-3 %

9 %

Sources: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), June 2023

Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

  • Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
  • Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
  • SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

Download a sample of the EMDS report.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), Nano-Bio Materials Consortium (NBMC), and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Association Contact
Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org

