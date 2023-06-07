Q1 2023 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Grow 9% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 9% year-over-year to US$26.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report. Quarter-over-quarter billings slipped 3%.

"Semiconductor equipment revenue in the first quarter was robust despite macroeconomic headwinds and a challenging industry environment," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The fundamentals remain healthy for the long-term strategic investments needed to support major technology advancements for AI, automotive, and other growth applications."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

Region 1Q2023 4Q2022 1Q2022 1Q (QoQ) 1Q (YoY) Taiwan 6.93 7.98 4.88 -13 % 42 % China 5.86 6.36 7.57 -8 % -23 % Korea 5.62 5.80 5.15 -3 % 9 % North America 3.93 2.60 2.62 51 % 50 % Japan 1.90 2.25 1.90 -16 % 0 % Europe 1.52 1.46 1.28 4 % 19 % Rest of the World 1.06 1.32 1.29 -20 % -18 % Total 26.81 27.78 24.69 -3 % 9 % Sources: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), June 2023 Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.

