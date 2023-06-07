Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 06 June 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:



NAV including income with debt at fair value: 239.41p per ordinary share



NAV including income with debt at par value: 234.03p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 237.47p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 232.10p per ordinary share







07 June 2023



Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323