Mittwoch, 07.06.2023

07.06.2023
Grant Sawiak: Concerned Shareholder of Northwest Copper Corporation Provides Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / NorthWest Copper Corporation ("NWST" or the "Company")(TSXV:NWST) shareholder Mr. Grant Sawiak (the "Concerned Shareholder") is providing this update as a result of the decision by NWST to postpone its annual meeting of shareholders for two and a half months. The Concerned Shareholder has determined that given the excessive delay in the timing of the meeting and the lack of details from NWST on the new record date and management's proposed slate of directors, NWST has created too much uncertainty as to when he can commence soliciting proxies. As a result, the Concerned Shareholder will not be relying on the exemption contained in Section 9.2(2) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") to solicit proxies from no more than 15 securityholders but instead will rely on the public broadcast exemption in Section 9.2(4) of NI 51-102.

Shareholders do not need to take any action at this time. The information contained in this press release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Further updates on the proposed nominees and how to vote will be provided in due course.

Advisors

Gardiner Roberts LLP is acting as legal counsel and Shorecrest Group Ltd. is acting as the strategic shareholder advisor to the Concerned Shareholder.

For more information contact:

Grant Sawiak
416.917.2816

SOURCE: Grant Sawiak

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759924/Concerned-Shareholder-of-Northwest-Copper-Corporation-Provides-Update

