The Ascendant Group: New Book 'Triumph' by Gregory S. Works Ranks in Amazon's Top 10 New Releases for Healing

Two-time kidney transplant recipient, Gregory S. Works, is pleased to announce the release of his new book, "Triumph: Life on the Other Side of Trials, Transplants and Transformation."

Within its launch week, 'Triumph' has already ranked in the top 10 for Healing in New Releases category on Amazon, an impressive feat that underscores the book's timely relevance and appeal.

"Triumph" serves as an empowering guide for those living with chronic illnesses, as well as for their caregivers. Drawing from his personal experiences, Works provides a candid exploration of life with kidney disease, demonstrating how faith can become the cornerstone to triumph over life-altering challenges.

"I wrote 'Triumph' to show that challenges are inevitable, but the decisions we make-whether to face them or flee-can profoundly impact our ability to overcome or be overtaken by trials, pain, and suffering in our lives," Works says.

The book has already received high praise from notable figures such as Omar Tyree, New York Times best-selling author and NAACP Image Award Winner, who commends 'Triumph' as a "masterpiece of resilience and creativity." Steve Pemberton, USA Today Best Seller, also recommends the book, describing it as "a testament to the power of perseverance, faith, and community."

Born out of his personal journey with kidney disease, which has affected everyone in his immediate family, Works shares invaluable insights on managing the disease, the process of seeking a transplant, dietary considerations, navigating COVID as a kidney disease patient, and post-transplant life.

A graduate of Howard University and Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Works leverages his wealth of knowledge and experiences to help others face their challenges head-on and live a victorious life.

"Triumph" is now available for purchase on Amazon.

Learn more about Greg Works at: https://triumphwithgreg.com

About Gregory S. Works

Gregory S. Works is a two-time kidney transplant recipient who has lived with kidney disease for one-third of his life. As an author, Gregory counsels others on this disease, providing advice on how to approach getting a transplant, dietary considerations, managing life during COVID, post-transplant living, and how faith can be the cornerstone of addressing this challenge. He resides in the Washington, DC Metro Area.

