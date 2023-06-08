A SPECTACULAR DISPLAY OF STARDOM & CELEBRATION OF INDIAN CINEMA AT THE 23rd EDITION OF IIFA WEEKEND AND AWARDS 2023

A WEEKEND OF CINEMA, MUSIC, FASHION, AND CULTURE LIGHTING UP THE GOLDEN SHORES OF ABU DHABI WITH OVER 25,000 PEOPLE IN ATTENDANCE OVER THE TWO DAYS, AT THE LARGEST STATE-OF-THE-ART INDOOR ENTERTAINMENT VENUE, ETIHAD ARENA

MUMBAI, India, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yas Island in Abu Dhabi was on fire with an extraordinary display of glitz, glamour, and pulsating energy as the 2023 Sobha IIFA Weekend got underway. There was an unprecedented turnout of celebrities ready to bring the magic of the 23rd edition of IIFA alive with performances and attendance by the biggest stars and brightest talents of Indian cinema for a breathtaking celebration that left attendees in awe.

With the esteemed partnership in the destination with Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), this event was the epitome of grandeur in a destination that is a perfect host and 'home away from home' now for IIFA and the film fraternity. For the second consecutive year, the event was highly anticipated in the region and internationally as tickets to the three-day extravaganza were swiftly grabbed, for two sold-out shows bringing in over 25,000 plus excited and enthused attendees for an unforgettable experience. A dedicated team of over 250 passionate individuals came to Abu Dhabi as a part of the IIFA Team and were joined by over 150 people locally all worked tirelessly around the clock for an unprecedented 10 days, ensuring the production surpassed all expectations. Additionally, 75 local volunteers joined the 'Friends of IIFA' internship program, contributing to a legacy-driven educational initiative.

The official host hotel for IIFA 2023 was once again the iconic 'W Abu Dhabi- Yas Island'. The W Abu Dhabi Hotel and the Etihad Arena illuminated the island with their radiant presence. A dedicated team of staff at the property known as the 'W-Insiders' created customised room décor, amenities and special welcome moments for over 100 stars from the Indian film fraternity in attendance. A well-planned logistics strategy and expertise team ensured smooth transportation and security for the IIFA contingent, with a fleet of 130 cars at their disposal and over 75 close protection security for the comfort of the celebrity guests 24 hours a day.

The sensational Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks 2023, held on May 26th, showcased an exceptional fusion of music, fashion, and energetic entertainment on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event, hosted by the charismatic duo Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, featured spectacular performances by renowned artists such as Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir Singh, Palak Muchhal, and Iulia Vantur.

One of the biggest highlights of IIFA Rocks was a special collection showcased by the beloved iconic and world-renowned Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra. The collection, a breakthrough fusion of 'old-world charm meets the new world', featured showstopping appearances by Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi and left the audience gasping with every outfit showcased by an array of top models.

The grand finale of the event, the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023 night held on 27th May, commenced with a mesmerizing monologue by global megastar Anil Kapoor, who kickstarted the magical evening alongside H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General Tourism Sector - DCT Abu Dhabi. The opening act, presented by DCT Abu Dhabi, portrayed the captivating tale of a young Emirati named Abdulla, who encounters an Indian princess named Neisha and embarks on a journey through Emirati heritage and culture with live performances and audiovisuals for a spectacular start to the show. Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, the hosts of the Nexa IIFA Awards, kept the audience entertained throughout the night. The extravagant awards ceremony featured some of the most unique and stellar performances by Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, and many more.

The event occurred at the remarkable Etihad Arena, the largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East, in Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095258/2023_IIFA_Awards.jpg

