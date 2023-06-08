Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08
[08.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.06.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
211,665,702.58
8.7324
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.06.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
888,600.79
88.1548
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.06.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,685,669.85
101.7252
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.06.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,939,366.77
107.8263
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.06.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,948,229.90
105.5793
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.06.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,517,662.10
102.752
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.06.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,183,060.24
97.2085
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.06.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,844,558.06
9.1269
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.06.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,659,986.91
10.151
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.06.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,417,924.50
10.0321