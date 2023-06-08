Advokatguiden AS: Legal Tech Startup Advokatguiden Expands to Denmark

The Norway-based LegalTech startup Advokatguiden is expanding its services to Denmark, providing greater access to legal support across the country.

OSLO, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Advokatguiden, the leading legal services platform in the Nordics, is proud to announce the launch of its service in Denmark under the name Advokatguiden.dk. The platform is now available to clients throughout the country, providing them with a comprehensive range of legal services.

Advokatguiden.dk

Lawyer looking for clients

Advokatguiden has established itself as a trusted source of legal information and services in the Nordics, providing clients access to a network of experienced lawyers across a variety of legal areas. By expanding its reach to Denmark, Advokatguiden aims to provide clients with even greater access to the legal support they need.

"We are excited to bring our services to clients in Denmark," said Ali Ahmed, CEO of Advokatguiden. "Our goal is to make legal services more accessible and transparent for everyone, and we believe that our platform can help achieve that."

With Advokatguiden, clients can easily find a lawyer who specializes in their specific legal needs, read reviews from other clients, and compare prices before making a decision. The platform also provides legal information and resources to help clients understand their rights and obligations.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to quality legal services, and our platform makes that possible," Ali Ahmed said. "We are confident that our service will be well-received in Denmark, and we look forward to serving clients there for years to come."

For more information about Advokatguiden and its services, please visit https://www.advokatguiden.dk/.

Contact Information

Ali Ahmed

CEO

ali@advokatguiden.no

+4792082170

SOURCE: Advokatguiden AS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760042/Legal-Tech-Startup-Advokatguiden-Expands-to-Denmark