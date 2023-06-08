DNAnexus® Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Supporting Better Clinical Decision-making and More Effective Therapies

Since 2013, DNAnexus has led the market in cloud computing and bioinformatics platforms that handle complex data processing for genomics and multi-omics, counting more than 100 enterprise customers worldwide.

SAN ANTONIO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the precision medicine informatics industry led to it awarding DNAnexus as the 2023 Global Company of the Year. DNAnexus is the leading provider of secure, scalable, and intuitive data analysis software and bioinformatics applications for life sciences organizations and healthcare communities. The firm provides a comprehensive security, quality, and privacy framework for precision medicine and multi-omics informatics and data management. DNAnexus is a trusted partner of top pharmaceutical companies, global diagnostic test providers, genome centers, academic research, government organizations and sequencing service providers. The firm focuses on advancing precision medicine by empowering customers to derive insights from large-scale genomics, multi-omics, and clinical datasets. It provides unmatched scientific and subject matter expertise to help customers achieve their research goals.

DNAnexus offers a range of cutting-edge solutions to address the complex challenges of genomics research and clinical pipelines. DNAnexus® Titan, the company's next-generation sequencing (NGS) data management and analysis platform, powers genomics research and clinical pipelines with exceptional security, speed, and scalability. DNAnexus® Apollo, its multi-omics data science exploration, analysis, and discovery platform, releases the power of genomics and multi-omics in translational research for breakthroughs in precision medicine. DNAnexus® Portals, its fit-to-purpose online workspace, enables customers to create customized, private, and collaborative environments that meet their specific research project needs. DNAnexus® GxP Support ensures bioinformatics work complies with all applicable regulations and best practice standards.

Natalia Casanovas, best practices research analyst, Frost & Sullivan, noted, "DNAnexus highlights the importance of collaboration and co-development with customers, particularly with innovative leaders in different companies, to create and sustain an innovation culture and help customers achieve their goals. It supports customers at every stage, driving customer satisfaction and success."

"We are honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year award," said Richard Daly, CEO at DNAnexus. "DNAnexus continues to be the trusted precision health platform of choice for clinical diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and the world's largest biomedical research programs. We are proud to play a role in transformational projects that are empowering researchers to accelerate the era of precision medicine."

DNAnexus has brought robust and modern engineering practices to strict compliance regimes, allowing it to innovate and release solutions rapidly, securely, and reliably. The company ensures that once a customer signs up, it has a team to help them onboard successfully and work together continually at multiple levels at their organization. By aligning its strategies with customers' needs, DNAnexus continuously seeks to enhance the customer experience. Its non-adversarial, seamless approach and close relationships position the firm as a partner of choice.

"DNAnexus's innovative solutions solve complex challenges of genomics research and clinical pipelines, such as the exponential growth of multi-omic data and subsequent analysis for better clinical decision-making. They meet human clinical trials and drug manufacturing requirements, enabling targeted genome-based therapy development and innovation in precision medicine," added Surbhi Gupta, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus is a leading provider of secure, scalable, and intuitive biomedical data analysis software and bioinformatics applications for the life sciences and healthcare communities. The company actively manages and supports more than 80 petabytes of complex genomic, multi-omic, and clinical datasets on behalf of a growing network of collaborations with large-scale biobanks, as well as leading pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostic, academic research, and government organizations. Scientists across 48 countries are now using the highly collaborative, cloud-based, end-to-end platform to gain data-driven insights that can advance scientific discovery, accelerate precision medicine, and improve patient care. For more information on DNAnexus, please visit www.dnanexus.com

Media Contact

Andrew Noble

P: 415-722-2129

E: andrew@bioscribe.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094452/Frost_Sullivan_DNAnexus_Award__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dnanexus-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-supporting-better-clinical-decision-making-and-more-effective-therapies-301844484.html