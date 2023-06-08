AISec leader opens AI Centre of Excellence in Dublin, attracting top AI talent from across EMEA for its global operations

CalypsoAI, the leader in AI Security, announced today that it has opened a new office in Dublin, Ireland, to support its rapid global growth. The new AI Centre of Excellence is home to the top AI and cybersecurity talent in Ireland, the UK, and beyond, providing a location to expand innovation of CalypsoAI's Moderator technology, which enables organizations to safely and securely deploy Generative AI models.

Over the last year, Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) have delivered unprecedented value to enterprises, including increased productivity and an enhanced ability to process large amounts of information. But these tools have opened enterprises up to new risks from threat actors using the LLMs as attack surfaces for data breaches and cyberattacks. To solve these issues and ensure organisations can successfully and securely deploy Generative AI, CalypsoAI developed Moderator, a groundbreaking platform designed to protect organisations that use LLMs, such as ChatGPT. CalypsoAI Moderator delivers industry-leading safeguards and features that mitigate leakage of personal information and other sensitive organisational data, provide human verification and sourcing capabilities, and prevent malicious code from entering organisations.

With AI adoption continuing to increase and the need for security solutions growing apace, CalypsoAI is poised for explosive growth and has plans to more than double its headcount over the next two years. The new AI Centre of Excellence, located in The Lennox Building at 50 Richmond St S, Saint Kevin's in Dublin, Ireland, is key to achieving that goal by enabling CalypsoAI's team of experts to collaborate on solutions for the biggest security challenges facing AI technology.

"Every organisation should have the ability to leverage the power of Generative AI without having to worry about the risks posed by using those solutions. With combined expertise in AI and cybersecurity, our growing team is uniquely qualified to deliver the best enterprise-wide solutions capable of protecting organisations from LLM-related threat vectors," said Neil Serebryany, CEO and Founder of CalypsoAI. "Our new office will be home to top-level professionals who share our vision for empowering safe and secure AI applications, and we're eager to tap into the incredible talent pool EMEA has to offer as we expand our global footprint."

The office opening comes on the heels of several key additions to the CalypsoAI executive team. Earlier this year, the company added security experts Dr. Gary McGraw and Jim Routh to its advisory board to provide guidance on the key security considerations enterprises must make when deploying AI. In May, the firm welcomed Paul McGowan as the new Vice President of Commercial Sales to drive go-to-market strategy for CalypsoAI Moderator and ensure the company successfully meets the demand for AISec solutions.

About CalypsoAI

Founded in 2018, CalypsoAI is the industry leader in developing and delivering AI security solutions. The company's vision is to be the trusted partner and global leader in the AI security domain, empowering enterprises to leverage the immense potential of Generative AI solutions and Large Language Models confidently and securely. CalypsoAI is driving the field in shaping a future in which technology and security coalesce to transform how businesses operate while contributing to a better world.

