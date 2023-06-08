Anzeige
08.06.2023
AEG Announces $320,000 in Community Grants to Nonprofit Organizations Supporting K-12 Education, Arts, and Health and Wellness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced its latest AEG Community Foundation grant recipients - 21 non-profit organizations across the United States that will receive in total $320,000 to further their missions. Every year, the AEG Community Foundation provides grants to children and youth focused programs that support K-12 education, the arts and health and wellness initiatives in the communities where AEG operates.

"Each organization that received a grant from the AEG Community Foundation is doing exceptional work, building vibrant and healthy communities now and for the future. We are proud to support their tireless efforts in bringing more resources to young people," said Martha Saucedo, Chief External Affairs Officer.

The recipients of the AEG Community Foundation 2022-2023 Grant Cycle include:

K-12 Education: All Peoples Community Center (Los Angeles), California Science Center Foundation (Los Angeles), Central American Resource Center (CARECEN) of California (Los Angeles), ESP Education & Leadership Institute, Inc. (Long Beach), Read to a Child Inc. (Los Angeles), YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles (Hollywood), California Hospital Medical Center Foundation (Los Angeles), Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) (Los Angeles), Little Tokyo Service Center Community Development Corporation (Los Angeles), Shared Housing Center Inc. (Dallas), The Salvation Army a California Corporation (Pico-Union)

Arts: Angelica Center for Arts and Music (Pico-Union), Girls Write Nashville (Nashville), Groundswell Community Mural Project Inc. (Brooklyn), Living Arts (Detroit), The Troy Andrews Foundation (New Orleans), Upbeat Academy Foundation (New Orleans), Youth Radio (Oakland)

Health and Wellness: Alianza Coachella Valley (Coachella), Los Angeles Brotherhood Crusade - Black United Fund, Inc. (Los Angeles), Wellnest Emotional Health & Wellness (Los Angeles)

AEG, Thursday, June 8, 2023, Press release picture

Students participating in the mentorship program offered by Girls Write Nashville, one of AEG Community Foundation's grant recipients.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760073/AEG-Announces-320000-in-Community-Grants-to-Nonprofit-Organizations-Supporting-K-12-Education-Arts-and-Health-and-Wellness

