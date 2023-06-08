NMS Capital Group, LLC: Trevor M. Saliba Recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal 2023 Leaders of Influence: Private Equity, Investors & Advisors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / NMS Capital Group (NMS) announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Trevor M. Saliba was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) as among its "Leaders of Influence: Private Equity, Investors & Advisors" for 2023.

Published in the June 05, 2023 edition, the Los Angeles Business Journal profiled an impressive list of the top private equity investors and advisors in the Los Angeles marketplace who fund or work on deals that shape the local and national economy in its "Leaders of Influence: 2023 Private Equity Investors and Advisors." Included in the issue are some of LA's most successful private equity investors and M&A dealmakers, lawyers, accountants, consultants and insurance providers. Mr. Saliba has been previously recognized by the LABJ in an Advisor capacity multiple times. This year marks the first year where Mr. Saliba is being recognized as a Private Equity Investor.

Earlier this year, NMS Capital Group was also selected as one of the Top Private Equity Firms in 2023 by the LABJ. As a leading private equity firm, NMS Capital Group specializes in the business services, infrastructure, insurance, real estate, and technology sectors. With a keen focus on these industries, the firm has demonstrated its expertise in identifying and nurturing promising investment opportunities, driving growth, and achieving superior returns for its investors.

NMS Capital Group was founded by Trevor M. Saliba originally as a family office backed investment vehicle, and has evolved into a global focused private equity investment firm. The firm has control and non-control investments in businesses across multiple asset classes ranging from insurance, energy and infrastructure, real estate, financial services, technology, media, and consumer products manufacturing.

About NMS Capital Group

NMS Capital Group is a global focused family officed backed private investment firm focused on private equity, venture capital and structured financing investments having closed transactions in businesses across multiple asset classes ranging from business and financial services, real estate, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and technology.

