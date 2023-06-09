Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09
[09.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
08.06.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
211,961,103.92
8.7446
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
08.06.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
889,848.67
88.2786
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
08.06.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,703,442.02
101.7623
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
08.06.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,980,898.46
108.1724
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
08.06.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,966,709.01
105.9073
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
08.06.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,537,267.62
103.0611
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
08.06.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,197,490.18
97.4791
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
08.06.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,845,870.83
9.1271
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
08.06.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,601,241.63
10.1316
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
08.06.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,405,206.69
10.0122