Biofrontera Inc. Sponsors The Sun Bus, Delivering Free Mobile Skin Cancer Screenings Across the U.S.

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatologic products, announces its sponsorship of The Sun Bus, a mobile classroom and clinic bringing free skin cancer screenings and public education to communities across the U.S.

The 2023 tour kicked off in March in Colorado and continues through November with stops in Texas, Missouri, Iowa, Wyoming and Arizona. The Sun Bus works with local volunteer dermatology providers and educators at each stop - which includes workplaces, community events and festivals - to provide skin cancer screenings, sun safety education and free sunscreen samples.

"We are proud to partner with Biofrontera as their financial support enables us to bring crucial medical services to those who need it most," said Tamara Terzian, PhD, Executive Director at The Sun Bus. "With their sponsorship, we are driving forward towards a brighter future, ensuring that The Sun Bus continues to be a beacon of hope and health for communities in need."

"Although skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., it also is one of the most preventable with regular screening. At Biofrontera, we're committed to improving the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) lesions, which are premalignant but may lead to squamous cell carcinoma if left untreated. We're proud to partner with The Sun Bus as we strive to increase awareness of our trusted brand among more dermatologists and patients, and underscore the importance of early screening and preventive actions," said Hermann Luebbert, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Biofrontera.

"We have provided free screenings to more than 5,000 people over the past three years and found more than 700 AKs, 130 suspected squamous cell carcinomas and 300 other suspected skin cancers. It is clear that The Sun Bus is providing a vital service to those in our community who are concerned about something growing on their skin," added Karen Nern, MD, MBA, a board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of The Sun Bus.

About The Sun Bus

The Sun Bus is a mobile clinic that offers a sun safety education experience that hyper-targets select audiences at varying times throughout the year. The program was launched in 2019, attending major community events throughout Colorado with over 700,000 people. Dr. Karen Nern, Medical Director of The Sun Bus, reported that 854 skin cancer screens were performed, and 26,000 people visited the bus to interact with the educational displays, take free sunscreen samples or check out the hats. The 2021 tour expanded to four additional states, adding Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, and 2,142 free skin cancer screens were performed. In 2022, over 3,000 skin cancer screens were performed in nine states.

About Actinic Keratosis

Actinic keratosis (AK) is the most common pre-cancerous skin lesion caused by chronic sun exposure that may, if left untreated, develop into life-threatening skin cancer called squamous cell carcinoma. AKs typically appear on sun-exposed areas such as the face, bald scalp, arms or the back of the hands. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, in the U.S. AK affected approximately 58 million people in 2020 and an estimated 13 million AK treatments were performed.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Biofrontera Inc.'s (the "Company") plans for development of a low-cost, portable lamp for PDT, the benefits of a low-cost, portable lamp for PDT, new commercial opportunities for the Company and the commercial success of the Company's licensed products. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of any extraordinary external events; any changes in the Company's relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company's licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company's ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company's licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company's expectations; the Company's ability to comply with public company requirements; the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards, the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

212-201-6614

tpatel@lhai.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760382/Biofrontera-Inc-Sponsors-The-Sun-Bus-Delivering-Free-Mobile-Skin-Cancer-Screenings-Across-the-US