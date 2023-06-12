Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a leading aerospace tier one, announced today that its subsidiary MADES (Malaga Aerospace Defense Electronics Systems) received a Premier Award from Raytheon Technologies for its performance in 2022 and overall excellence in Collaboration Customer Service.

The Premier Award is an annual award under the Raytheon Technologies Performance+ Program for suppliers delivering superior performance and providing exceptional value to Raytheon Technologies. MADES has received performance awards from Raytheon Technologies for four consecutive years: in 2021 and 2022 under the Performance+ program, and in 2019 and 2020 under the former Supplier Excellence program.

Greg Huttner, Deputy Group CEO of Latecoere and General Manager of the Interconnection Systems division, stated: "We would like to thank Raytheon Technologies for this Premier Award, which honors the performance we have collectively achieved, for a fourth consecutive year. This level of excellence is the benchmark for us all at Latecoere, as we focus ever more on improving our customers' satisfaction and supporting their ramp-ups.

Based in Malaga, Spain, MADES provides electronic manufacturing services, specializing in electronic systems for high reliability applications in the defense, commercial aviation and industrial markets. Latecoere acquired MADES in May 2022, developing the Group's position in the US defense market and creating significant synergies within the Group's Interconnection Systems division, as well as reinforcing its #1 position for avionic racks.

About Latecoere

Latecoere, a Tier 1 to the world's leading industry manufacturers (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales), serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts and rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5,918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0000032278 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612434556/en/

Contacts:

Thierry Mahé Media Relations

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero