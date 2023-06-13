RCI Banque: RCI BANQUE: FREDERIC SCHNEIDER APPOINTED AS THE INTERIM CEO OF RCI BANQUE SA

PRESS RELEASE

FREDERIC SCHNEIDER APPOINTED AS THE INTERIM CEO OF RCI BANQUE SA

Paris, June 13th, 2023 - The Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA, meet today and has decided to appoint Mr. Frédéric Schneider as the interim CEO of RCI Banque SA, which operates under the trade name of Mobilize Financial Services. This appointment takes effect today.

This change follows the departure of Mr. João Leandro, who had been the CEO of RCI Banque SA since 2019.

The appointment of Mr. Frédéric Schneider as the interim CEO of RCI Banque SA is subject to the approval from the European Central Bank.

Born in 1976, Frédéric Schneider graduated from IAE, Lyon. He began his career in 2000 as a Business Controller at RCI Banque in the United Kingdom.

In 2003, he became the Financial Controller at RCI Banque S.A. From 2005, Frédéric Schneider held successive positions as Chief Financial officer in the United Kingdom, first for Nissan Finance Limited and then for RCI Financial Services. In 2009, he was appointed the Regional Director at Rennes for DIAC. In 2011, Frédéric Schneider became the Administrator and Chief Financial Officer of RN Bank in Russia.

In 2014, he was appointed as the Managing Director of RCI Banque Argentina branch, and then in Banco RCI Brazil in 2016, a subsidiary for which he managed the launch of the deposit collection activity in March 2019.

From 1st July 2019, Frédéric Schneider became an Executive Committee member of the RCI Banque S.A group, which operates under the trade name Mobilize Financial Services from May 10th, 2022. He has also been Deputy Chief Executive Officer since December 9th, 2019.

