Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Moment Group AB (324/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Moment Group AB's annual general meeting, held on May 10, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:20. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 16, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: MOMENT Terms: Reverse split: 1:20 Current ISIN: SE0000680902 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 15, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020388932 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 16, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.