Mittwoch, 14.06.2023
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
WKN: A0X926 | ISIN: SE0000680902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2E1
14.06.23
08:19 Uhr
14.06.2023 | 08:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Moment Group AB (324/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Moment Group AB's annual general meeting, held
on May 10, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations
1:20. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 16,
2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 MOMENT       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:20
Current ISIN:                SE0000680902    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 15, 2023    
New ISIN code:                SE0020388932    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 16, 2023    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
