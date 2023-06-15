Sysdig, the leader in cloud security powered by runtime insights, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to develop new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features in its cloud security platform. Sysdig's cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) consolidates security to enable real-time vulnerability management, entitlement management, posture management, and threat detection and response. With Google Cloud's Vertex AI, Sysdig can build AI-powered features and experiences that up-level security teams and protect cloud software development.

The cloud has fundamentally changed how teams develop and secure software, including new real-time interdependencies on each other. The biggest hurdle is speed, including how quickly teams can detect and investigate threats. With more than 70% of containers living less than five minutes, bad actors have adapted tactics to move at cloud speed. The problem will get worse as adversaries become more sophisticated in their use of large language models (LLMs).

During a threat investigation, teams working with different tools that have different languages are hours (if not days) behind threat actors, as security, development, and infrastructure teams interpret results in silos and then attempt to translate across groups In the event of an attack, quick communication between these teams is imperative. By leveraging the power of Google Cloud's generative AI features, Sysdig will simplify the way in which teams interact, and dramatically increase the productivity of security analysts and the response time of the entire organization.

Through its partnership with Google Cloud, Sysdig plans to expand its cloud security leadership capabilities, including:

Threat research and intelligence

Threat detection

Incident investigation and response

New generative AI capabilities in Sysdig will be available to customers later this year.

What People are Saying

"Sysdig has created a comprehensive cloud security platform based on runtime, which gives the platform a plethora of data. As Sysdig builds on Google Cloud's Vertex AI, they will be able to use that data to up-level developers and security teams, and automate activities that will ultimately make users more productive," said Manvinder Singh, Managing Director, Partnerships, at Google Cloud.

"Traditional security approaches involve looking in from the outside, which makes threat detection and response impossible. As cloud architectures and containers become commonplace, this paradigm needs to change. Profit-focused attackers are taking advantage of cloud innovations, such as AI. Our generative AI-based features will help users leap-frog threat actors and move with speed and precision," said Loris Degioanni, CTO and Founder of Sysdig.

About Sysdig

Sysdig helps companies secure and accelerate innovation in the cloud. Powered by runtime insights, the cloud security platform stops threats in real time and reduces vulnerabilities by up to 95%. Rooted in runtime, the company created Falco, the open source solution for cloud threat detection. By knowing what is running in production, dev and security teams can focus on the risks that matter most. From shift left to shield right, the most innovative companies around the world rely on Sysdig to prevent, detect, and respond at cloud speed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614511882/en/

Contacts:

Sysdig Press

press@sysdig.com

703-473-4051