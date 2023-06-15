GRI in North America: GRI Stands With CERES To Safeguard Responsible Investment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / GRI in North America:

GRI is proud to stand with one of its founding members, CERES, in their effort to protect the 'Freedom to Invest'. This campaign was launched in response to legislatives efforts within the United States to restrict climate and sustainability considerations in investment opportunities and banking practices. GRI remains dedicated to supporting this crucial undertaking and advocates for a future where economic growth goes hand in hand with social and environmental progress.

Under the banner of the 'Freedom to Invest' initiative, hundreds of leaders from the private and public sectors are united in conveying a clear message to policymakers: protect the freedom to invest responsibly. Supporters of this campaign firmly assert that comprehensive analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors is essential to build profitable businesses, investment portfolios, and ensure long-term shareholder value. Restrictive policies that hinder this responsible decision-making approach defy the principles of sound investing and business practices.

According to Eelco van der Enden, CEO of GRI: "The increasing politicization of ESG in the United States is unfortunate and potentially harmful to business. When a balanced viewpoint is taken, it is clear that sustainability considerations are a key aspect of how asset managers fulfil their fiduciary duties towards investors and other stakeholders."

There is a growing understanding that ESG-related risks can have significant value enhancing and destructive effects. This interdependency makes evident that in the long term 'you cannot run a successful business in a dysfunctional society'. Regardless of whether risks stem from ESG or other topics, they need to be understood, disclosed, and managed because risks are inseparable from returns.

GRI stands behind this important initiative aimed at safeguarding the 'Freedom to Invest.' We urge lawmakers to uphold the ability for investors to factor in climate and sustainability considerations, enabling them to fulfill their fiduciary duties responsibly, make well-informed decisions and safeguard the interests of all stakeholders. We extend an invitation to other organizations to join us in endorsing this campaign.

