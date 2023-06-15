Concerned Shareholder Grant Sawiak Puts Northwest Copper on Notice that he will Apply for a Cease Trade Order on Future Financings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Grant Sawiak (the "Concerned Shareholder"), who has assembled a dissident slate of directors for election, has today advised NWST that he will apply to Canadian provincial securities regulators for a cease trade order on any financings which are undertaken by NWST prior to the holding of the 2023 Annual Meeting currently scheduled for September 6, 2023.

The basis for such application(s) is that NWST cancelled the Annual Meeting of shareholders which was previously scheduled for June 23 for an "improper purpose".

Mr. Sawiak has retained Jay Naster who was previously Senior Litigation Counsel at the Ontario Securities Commission and who is now a partner at the Brauti Thorning law firm in Toronto, as litigation counsel.

Advisors

Kathleen Skerrett of Gardiner Roberts LLP is acting as securities law counsel to the Concerned Shareholder.

Shorecrest Group Ltd. is acting as the strategic shareholder advisor to the Concerned Shareholder.

Jay Naster of Brauti Thorning LLP is acting as litigation counsel to the Concerned Shareholder.

For more information contact:

Grant Sawiak

416.917.2816

SOURCE: Grant Sawiak

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761584/Concerned-Shareholder-Grant-Sawiak-Puts-Northwest-Copper-TSXVNWST-on-Noticethathe-will-Apply-for-a-Cease-Trade-Order-on-Future-Financings