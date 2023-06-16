Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2023) - Banxso.com has renewed their partnership and international alliance with the Bafana Bafana senior men's national football team of South Africa to serve as its "Official Online Trading Partner" yet again.

Bafana Bafana partnership with Banxso.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9243/170258_f08fc63c74c14b79_001full.jpg

The award-winning, FSCA-licensed multi-asset brokerage firm in South Africa, Banxso, concentrates on offering cutting-edge financial services.

Since the establishment of this partnership, Banxso has grown significantly to become the leading broker in South Africa, earning a reputation for its cutting-edge, customer-focused methodology and sophisticated technology.

The Banxso trading platform allows users to trade major world currencies, buy and sell fractional shares on international exchanges and speculate on commodities, like gold, silver, and oil.

For individuals who don't want to trade by themselves, the Banxso platform also comes with cutting-edge features like AI automatic decision tools and social trading capabilities. The Banxso platform offers countless free connections with top trading platforms throughout the world, including MetaTrader, TipRanks, Trading Central, and ZuluTrade.

Through branding throughout the Bafana Bafana calendar season, content on the South African Football Association (SAFA) website, as well as through customer and fan activations online and at various events, with a variety of exclusive offers and promotions, the partnership has enabled Banxso in spreading awareness and building a reputation of the brand.

Dr. Danny Jordaan, president of SAFA, expressed his excitement for the current endeavor and also the hope that the cooperation can develop over time.

The cooperation between Banxso and Bafana Bafana is in a generative phase, following a long history the two have had as partners. "For all of us, this is the renewal of an excellent chapter," Dr. Jordaan added.

