Whittier Trust Welcomes Vice President and Fiduciary Advisor, Andrew Ryan Hall

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada is excited to announce the hiring of Andrew Ryan Hall as a Vice President and Fiduciary Advisor in their Reno Office. With a strong background in trust and fiduciary experience as a Corporate Trustee, Andrew brings to the team a wealth of knowledge as well as a proven track record in advocating for clients.



As a Fiduciary Advisor with Whittier Trust, Andrew collaborates closely with ultra-high-net-worth clients, their families, and other advisors to develop and execute customized wealth strategies.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the Whittier Trust team," said Dean Byrne, Whittier Trust of Nevada Regional Manager, Senior Portfolio Manager. "Andrew's extensive experience, dedication to client success, and ability to navigate complex situations make him a valuable addition to our firm. His passion to provide well-crafted solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients and their families will undoubtedly contribute to their long-term financial well-being and enhance their experience at Whittier Trust. We look forward to his contributions and growth within our organization."

Andrew Ryan Hall holds a BBA in Trust and Wealth Management as well as an MBA from Campbell University. He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation, exemplifying his commitment to maintaining the highest professional standards.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 566 families and over 160 private foundations, donor-advised funds, and nonprofit endowments throughout the US, advising on over $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

