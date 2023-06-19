Automotive: Polytechnic University of Milan to test self-driving Maserati on 1000 Miglia 2023 track

MILAN, Italy, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Politecnico di Milano, i.e. the Polytechnic University of Milan, is ready for an important step in the field of research and testing of autonomous cars on public roads. As part of the '1000 Miglia Autonomous Drive' (1000-MAD) project - whose protagonist is the self-driving car set up by the Milan university and presented on June 11 at the 1000 Miglia Village in Brescia - the brand-new Maserati MC20 Cielo, equipped by the university's research team with all the technological components required to make it autonomous, will take on the complete route of the 1000 Miglia 2023, driving some stretches in self-driving mode, while respecting traffic and road safety rules.



This test will allow the development of autonomous driving technology. "That is, all the automation and artificial intelligence algorithms capable of replacing the human driver, on a vast number of real-life situations and types of roads, encompassed by the traditional 1000 Miglia route," commented project leader Sergio Savaresi, Professor of Automation at the Politecnico di Milano. Savaresi expressed his satisfaction at having obtained authorisation for the test, which represents "a very important milestone for the project after almost a year of work."

This is only the initial phase of the project, a phase that will be followed by a year of intense experimentation and refinement of the technology, with the aim of achieving - by the time of the 1000 Miglia 2024 - the ability to cover the entire 1,500-plus kilometre route in full self-driving mode. The role of 'supervisor' on board the car (a prerequisite for carrying out the experimentation) will be entrusted to Matteo Marzotto, grandson of Giannino Marzotto, who won the 1953 edition of the 1000 Miglia 70 years ago.

"With this project, the Politecnico di Milano positions itself as a pioneer in the field of self-driving car technology, for the benefit of the entire national and international scientific and industrial community, with the ultimate aim of making an important contribution towards new models of sustainable mobility," commented Donatella Sciuto, Rector of the Politecnico.

