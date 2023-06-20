Significant step in building GaN ecosystem for the benefit of engineers worldwide

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, has announced the signing of a distribution deal with high-service leader, DigiKey. Under the terms of the global agreement, DigiKey will hold substantial stocks of CGD's easy-to-use, rugged and highly-efficient ICeGaN HEMTs and related products.

ANDREA BRICCONI CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, CGD

"This agreement is a significant step for CGD as we are scaling-up the business and building a GaN ecosystem that will help engineers explore and utilise the benefits of ICeGaN for high voltage power conversion. DigiKey is very well respected and a trusted brand, and we are sure that this deal will enable CGD to penetrate and support new markets worldwide."

MISSY HALL VICE-PRESIDENT, NEW MARKET DEVELOPMENT, DIGIKEY

"We are pleased to add Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) to our Fulfilled by DigiKey program. By including CGD's ICeGaN series transistors in our portfolio, DigiKey is delivering even more energy-efficient options for our customers to choose from. DigiKey is always looking to fill the gaps for our customer base, and the addition of CGD to our supplier community is one more gap filled and one more step towards great innovation."

Recently, CGD launched its 650 V H2 series ICeGaN gallium nitride HEMT family. The new parts reduce design complexity as they can be driven using commercially-available industry gate drivers. In terms of efficiency, ICeGaN HEMTs feature a QG that is 10x lower than silicon parts and a QOSS that is 5x less. This greatly reduces switching losses, enabling industry-leading efficiency figures that result in reductions in system size, weight and cost. H2 Series ICeGaN HEMTs also address reliability and ruggedness concerns by employing CGD's smart gate interface that virtually eliminates typical e-mode GaN weaknesses. Devices feature improved over-voltage robustness, higher noise-immune threshold, dV/dt suppression and ESD protection.

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficientGaN solutions. CGD's ICeGaN technology is proven suitable for high volume production and the company is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University, and its founders, CEO Dr Giorgia Longobardi and CTO Professor Florin Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD's ICeGaN HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly-growing IP portfolio which is a result of the company's commitment to innovation. The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 14.9 million components from over 2,400 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

