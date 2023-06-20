Amazentis, an innovative Swiss health science company at the forefront of longevity research, today announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Brian Ray.

Brian was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of Garden of Life, a company which he co-founded in 2000 and later sold to Nestlé Health Science. Garden of Life is one of the largest nutrition supplement brands in the United States with revenues of approximately $1B a year and is the #1 selling brand in several categories at e-tailers such as Amazon.com and retail locations such as Whole Foods Market and Target. Garden of Life is also one of the most environmentally sustainable brands in the US and is Certified Carbon Neutral as well as B Corporation Certified.

"We are thrilled that Brian is joining as CEO to help us translate over a decade of research and build the first billion-dollar longevity consumer health brand backed by science of the highest rigor" said Patrick Aebischer, Timeline® Chairman of the Board and co-founder of the company. "He brings with him extensive experience and a proven track record of growing iconic leading nutrition brands.".

Brian Ray, CEO of Timeline® commented, "Timeline is one of the most scientifically studied nutrition and skin care brands I have ever seen. Having significant human clinical studies dedicated to the anti aging and longevity space makes them very special and unique. I'm excited to join the team."

Brian will lead Timeline U.S. operations, marking a strategic step in the company's plan to become the leading longevity consumer health brand in the United States and beyond. Chris Rinsch, co-founder of Amazentis and its founding CEO will take on the role of President and will assume the responsibility for international markets, global innovation and skin health. Chris commented "We're excited about this new chapter and delighted to welcome Brian as we accelerate our journey to becoming the leading longevity science led consumer health brand."

Along with this addition to the leadership team, the company also revealed that it will be rebranding, changing its brand name from Amazentis to Timeline®.

This represents an important new chapter in the company's history, reinforcing the company's commitment to its mission of using cutting-edge health science to create a new consumer health category at the intersection of longevity, science and nutrition. The name Timeline represents the company's dedication to enhancing the healthspan of individuals and positively influencing the healthy timeline of their lives.

About Timeline

Timeline® (parent company Amazentis) is a pioneering Swiss health science company committed to revolutionizing the longevity industry with its groundbreaking, clinically proven, proprietary ingredient Mitopure®. With a strong foundation in bioscience research, Timeline® seeks to push the boundaries of human healthspan, contributing to a future where everyone can live longer, healthier lives. For more information, visit www.timelinenutrition.com.

