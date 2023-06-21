Oxygen Forensics Inc.: Oxygen Partners With CybHER to Show Young Women the Expansive World of Digital Forensics

Oxygen Forensics and CybHER have partnered to provide an educational lecture to young women to expand their knowledge of the world of digital forensics.

MADISON, SD / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Oxygen Forensics and CybHER have partnered to provide an educational lecture to young women to expand their knowledge of the world of digital forensics.









CybHER® is an organization that provides young girls with cybersecurity events and resources that are made to empower, motivate, educate, and change the perception of girls and women in cybersecurity.

Oxygen Forensics Director of Training, Amanda Mahan, will be speaking at a CyberHER® event, GenCyber Girls Camp, Tuesday, June 20th and Wednesday, June 21st.

Amanda will be hosting sessions with 115 young girls from over 15 states across the U.S. with an interest in cybersecurity about how fascinating and important digital forensics is in today's digital age.

Amanda will be covering Snapchat Forensics and Cellphone Forensics with an emphasis on deleted data recovery techniques and on the fact that all devices can leave a trail of information that can later be used in a digital investigation.

"There are misconceptions and repercussions about posting things on social media, such as that Snapchat messages are deleted forever after 24 hours. That is not correct," said Kanthi Narukonda, Director of CybHER®.

We are excited to share our expertise with such a young and impressionable audience who could be the future of digital forensic specialists.

"I am beyond excited to introduce familiar ideas in different ways to young women about the forensic world by replacing fear tactics with knowledge. My goal is to spark interest and perhaps grow new forensic specialists that the world needs so much. This is how we can really make a difference," said Amanda Mahan.

About Oxygen Forensics

Oxygen Forensics is a global leader in digital forensics software, enabling law enforcement, government agencies, enterprises, and service providers to gain critical insights into their data faster than ever before. Specializing in access to evidence from cloud services, mobile and IoT devices, drones, device backups, UICC and media cards, Oxygen Forensics provides the most advanced digital forensic, data extraction, and analytics tools for criminal and corporate cases and investigations, to help make this world a safer place.

About CybHER®

CybHER®'s mission is to empower, motivate, educate, and change the perception of girls and women in cybersecurity. By providing resources for girls from middle school through collegiate programs and into professional careers, CybHER will allow women to foster positive and encouraging relationships within this industry through original and curated content that educates and motivates women.

Contact Information

Cristian Rojas

Marketing Operations Specialist

cristian.rojas@oxygen-forensic.com

SOURCE: Oxygen Forensics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762453/Oxygen-Partners-With-CybHER-to-Show-Young-Women-the-Expansive-World-of-Digital-Forensics