Spike introduces a full-stack email, team chat, meeting, and productivity suite, enabling seamless communication between internal teams and external partners, even if they're not using Spike.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Spike, a leading conversational email app, announces the launch of Spike for Teams, an end-to-end email and team chat service that delivers a unified communication and collaboration experience for small-to-medium sized businesses, including agencies, law firms, IT firms, development agencies, and anyone who needs to collaborate efficiently.





With this release, Spike for Teams introduces a fully hosted email and team chat service, enabling smooth communication between internal teams and external stakeholders-partners, clients, and vendors-even if they're not Spike users.

Recent research reveals that fragmented communication platforms can lead to decreased productivity, confusion, and communication silos, costing businesses an average of $12,506 per employee annually. Employees lose up to 5 hours per week looking for information between their various apps. Not only that, while employees have access to many communications services now, email remains the dominan t - though maligned - mode of business communication.

Spike for Teams tackles this "communication chaos" by consolidating conversational email, messaging, video conferencing, AI-assisted services, project management, and collaborative document management into a single unified space. This approach results in one invoice, at a fraction of the cost, and one streamlined end-user experience.

Spike now offers users the flexibility to utilize their own email domain or conveniently purchase a custom domain directly from Spike, assuring secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging functions. Teams can seamlessly manage their entire communications across web-based clients, mobile apps, and desktop applications, making collaboration straightforward and efficient.

With Spike for Teams, users can smoothly transition modes of communication - start a video meeting from an email, escalate a chat message to an audio call - and collaborate on projects, enhancing teamwork and efficiency, and increasing their speed of business.

Dvir Ben Aroya, CEO of Spike, stated, "Spike has been recognized as one of the world's leading conversational email apps on the market with more than 1 million active users globally. Now, we're taking our vision of modern and unified communication and collaboration to the next level by launching an integrated email and messaging service for businesses."

He continued, "Spike for Teams enables support teams to deliver rapid, precise responses using customizable message templates. It allows agencies to deliver top-tier service to their clients through various channels-email, chat, voice, and video. Startups can keep everyone on the same page using private groups and public channels. As the only communication and collaboration platform built on the technology that powers email, Spike for Teams has a unique edge over platforms that often require everyone to be on the same platform for effective communication."

Key Features:

Custom Domain : Connect an existing business email domain or get one from Spike

: Connect an existing business email domain or get one from Spike Conversational Email : Email that feels like chat, making it effortless to stay responsive

: Email that feels like chat, making it effortless to stay responsive Magic Message: AI-powered assistant helps users reply, write emails, notes, and more

AI-powered assistant helps users reply, write emails, notes, and more Priority Inbox: Pushes users' most important emails to the top of their inbox

Pushes users' most important emails to the top of their inbox Video Meetings : Video and audio calls built-in to email and team chat

: Video and audio calls built-in to email and team chat Collaborative Docs : Brainstorm, plan, edit, write, and work together

: Brainstorm, plan, edit, write, and work together Super Search : Find everything easily from files to conversations, instantly

: Find everything easily from files to conversations, instantly Channels & Groups: Company-wide and private spaces to discuss any project or topic

Spike is available on iOS, Android, Mac, PC, and web browsers with free and paid plans. Spike has been featured on Apple's App of the Day.

About Spike

Launched in 2018 by Dvir Ben Aroya (CEO) and Erez Pilosof (CTO), Spike unifies email, chat, calendar, calls, team collaboration, and tasks in one seamless feed. Spike is available for iOS, Android, Mac, PC, and web browsers, in a freemium-based model. Spike enables real-time conversations and live collaboration without switching between apps, resulting in higher productivity and greater team impact. Visit Spike's website at spikenow.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Oren Todoros

Head of Content Strategy

oren@spikenow.com

+972527596512

