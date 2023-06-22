LeadGenius Expands into Asia, Launches "LeadGenius Plays" to Help Businesses Discover Best Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / To help clients to find their next best customer and not leave Total Addressable Market (TAM) on the table, LeadGenius has launched "LeadGenius Plays," a new product that simplifies custom data campaigns. The company, whose mission is to enable B2B sales and marketing organizations to connect with their prospects via unique data sets, has also announced it is now offering coverage across Southeast Asia.

LeadGenius: Why settle for the same old data?

Founded by 3 UC Berkeley graduate students in 2011, LeadGenius is a market intelligence data vendor that uncovers hard-to-find B2B data and personalizes it to a specific business. For over ten years, LeadGenius has been working with Fortune 500 companies to build global B2B data through custom signals and account insights. Its goal is to help clients avoid using the same pre-build contacts, accounts, industries, and regions and instead supercharge their efforts with on-demand precision datasets and deeper insights. Since its inception, LeadGenius has delivered over 21,500 custom datasets to Enterprise clients around the world.

Zeb Couch, VP of Sales and Customer Success, explains that in offering LeadGenius Plays, the company aims to provide business leaders with a tool for building look-a-like audiences within minutes and discovering prospective customers using non-standard data characteristics. LeadGenius Plays can also fill in missing data gaps and curate high value records within seconds, allowing Marketing and Sales Leaders to simplify complex data operations at the click of a mouse.

"By leveraging top-performing campaigns from exceptional marketers, we help businesses launch complex data requests in seconds," says Couch. "We invite anyone interested in personalization and accuracy to test 'LeadGenius Plays' in a free trial."

LeadGenius is also now the only global data provider to offer substantial coverage in Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India and emerging coverage in China, Vietnam, and Uzbekistan. The expansion is the result of LeadGenius' research into the Asia-Pacific market after receiving requests from businesses about how to find account and contact insights from the region. The company is exploring the possibility of bringing its products to other Asian countries as well.

"We are continuing to work with our clients around the world to build global B2B data aimed at increasing growth through custom signals and account insights," Couch states. "With over 80% of B2B data undiscovered or underutilized, we want to give our clients every tool possible for targeting and differentiation."

About LeadGenius

LeadGenius is a leading global B2B data and intelligence business. It produces nuanced industry and geo-specific market insights for high-performing teams. LeadGenius sources vertical or international data at scale using a proprietary blend of technology automation and human experts. Its solutions for marketers, sales operatives, and business leaders include the ability to track buyers at scale, eliminate "return to sender," clone all-star reps, leverage adaptive data, and more.

For more information about how LeadGenius uncovers the untold story of customers using RPA and Natural Language Processing tools, please see the company's website or contact:

