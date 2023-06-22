Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
22.06.23
09:33 Uhr
3,157 Euro
-0,014
-0,44 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1603,16209:44
3,1593,16309:44
Dow Jones News
22.06.2023 | 08:31
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Royal KPN N.V.: KPN acquires Youfone's Dutch activities

Press Release: KPN acquires Youfone's Dutch activities 

Royal KPN N.V. 
Press Release: KPN acquires Youfone's Dutch activities 
22-Jun-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
KPN acquires Youfone's Dutch activities 
KPN takes over the Dutch activities of Youfone. Youfone is already active on KPN's networks and growing fast, with more 
than 540k Youfone customers already using the best mobile and fixed networks in the Netherlands. They will continue to 
do so after the intended acquisition. 
 
Youfone is a fast-growing and challenging telecom operator with a distinctive brand that KPN is pleased to add to its 
portfolio, alongside its other brands such as XS4ALL, Solcon and Simyo. With this acquisition, KPN materially 
strengthens its position in the mobile and broadband markets, especially in the faster-growing no-frills segments. 
 
KPN and Youfone expect to achieve further growth in the coming years by continuing the efficient operating model that 
Youfone has been able to successfully implement. The Youfone organization will continue to operate independently within 
KPN to ensure that current and future Youfone customers continue to be served in the way they are used to. 
 
The transaction, which amounts to EUR 200m in value, is subject to customary closing conditions, including competition 
authority approval. 
 
 
For more information: 
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom 
Investor Relations 
Wilhelminakade 123 
3072 AP Rotterdam 
E-mail: ir@kpn.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1662707 22-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.