Royal KPN N.V.: KPN acquires Youfone's Dutch activities

Press Release: KPN acquires Youfone's Dutch activities

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN acquires Youfone's Dutch activities 22-Jun-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- KPN acquires Youfone's Dutch activities KPN takes over the Dutch activities of Youfone. Youfone is already active on KPN's networks and growing fast, with more than 540k Youfone customers already using the best mobile and fixed networks in the Netherlands. They will continue to do so after the intended acquisition. Youfone is a fast-growing and challenging telecom operator with a distinctive brand that KPN is pleased to add to its portfolio, alongside its other brands such as XS4ALL, Solcon and Simyo. With this acquisition, KPN materially strengthens its position in the mobile and broadband markets, especially in the faster-growing no-frills segments. KPN and Youfone expect to achieve further growth in the coming years by continuing the efficient operating model that Youfone has been able to successfully implement. The Youfone organization will continue to operate independently within KPN to ensure that current and future Youfone customers continue to be served in the way they are used to. The transaction, which amounts to EUR 200m in value, is subject to customary closing conditions, including competition authority approval. For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1662707 22-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)