Contract Pharmacal Corp. Wins CVS's 2022 Leading With Heart Award

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Contract Pharmacal Corp., (CPC), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, was highlighted as the 2022 winner of CVS's prestigious "Leading with Heart" award last week at the 2023 CVS Health Retail Supplier Summit in Boston, Massachusetts. The annual award is presented to a supplier exemplifying CVS's mission and commitment to excellence. CPC accepted the award as a strategic partner and the only store brand supplier to receive an award this year.

"We're very proud to accept the CVS Health Leading with Heart Award," said Matt Wolf, CEO of Contract Pharmacal Corp. "CVS continues to raise the bar when it comes to health solutions and CPC continues to set and raise the standards in contract manufacturing and pharmaceutical development - creating a partnership that continues to thrive."

Sharing ideas on how to jointly advance business, innovate, and build deeper connections with consumers, the supplier summit laid out CVS's vision and goals for the future. Aimed at fostering an environment of collaboration among CVS's supplier network, CPC was grateful to participate in the productive discussions that were held and hear insight into the organization's ambitious goals and strategies.

"CPC is honored to accept this award as recognition for our commitment to excellence," said Jeffrey Reingold, Chief Operating Officer at Contract Pharmacal Corp. "We're grateful to all the meaningful connections we've formed, and we're excited to continue our efforts to help CVS reach their goals."

Helping people navigate the health care system and their personal health, CVS aims to deliver care by improving access, lowering costs, and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. Focusing on simplification, the organization positions themselves as a brand that puts the health of Americans first. CPC is proud to partner with a brand that seeks to foster the health of communities across the U.S. and has such an impact both locally and nationally.

"Winning this award is an honor for CPC and speaks to the collaboration we have with the entire CVS team," said Eric Martin, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Contract Pharmacal Corp. "The summit was truly an amazing event to learn more about how CVS supports those on the path to health and wellness."

Operating for over 52 years since 1971, CPC is one of the oldest and largest leaders in the vitamin and OTC pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, providing a sterling regulatory record, best possible pricing, and industry-leading customer service. As a supplier to CVS, CPC helps navigate regulations and create a competitive edge by efficiently developing, manufacturing and testing products at scale with quality and precision.

###

About Contract Pharmacal Corp.:

CPC develops, manufactures, and packages solid-dose drugs and dietary supplements. As one of the oldest and largest leaders in the vitamin and OTC pharmaceutical industry, CPC employs more than 1,250 highly skilled professionals based in Hauppauge, NY, with facilities totaling almost a million square feet. The company also markets its own in-house vitamin and supplement brand, Earth's Splendor, which launched its e-commerce website this year.

CPC develops approximately 100 new products per year with more than 5,000 products commercialized since 1971 and has the capacity to support manufacturing 25 billion tablets and capsules, 250 million bottles, and 3 billion sachets annually. CPC's customers rank among the world's top pharmaceutical companies, retailers, and wholesalers. More than 60 customers around the globe rely on CPC from the early stages of product innovation and development to commercial manufacturing and packaging.

Learn more at www.cpc.com

Contact Information:

Matt Wolf

Chief Executive Officer

matt.wolf@cpc.com

Related Files

CPC LOGO.jpg

SOURCE: Contract Pharmacal Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763293/Contract-Pharmacal-Corp-Wins-CVSs-2022-Leading-With-Heart-Award