Trace Minerals Research: Trace Minerals Announces Promotion of Dave Chambers to Chief Revenue Officer

OGDEN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Trace Minerals, America's number one selling trace mineral, liquid magnesium, and performance nutrition brand according to SPINS® and the leading provider of trace mineral-based supplements for over 50 years, announces the promotion of Dave Chambers to the role of Chief Revenue Officer.

"When Dave started in the sales department with Trace at a young age, he had immediate success and landed a large account that is still one of our biggest customers that brings in a good chunk of our revenue," said Matt Kilts, CEO of Trace Minerals. "He continued that success as sales manager and led the sales department to consistent growth year after year for many years. When the need to appoint a CRO opened up, Dave was the natural fit for this position."

Chambers has been with Trace for 22 years and has been an integral part of revenue generation as part of the sales department. His new role will be a continuation of what he has been doing his whole career. As CRO, Chambers will be responsible for overseeing and driving the company's revenue growth strategies and initiatives, maximizing revenue generation, and increasing profitability. He will analyze market trends and customer behavior and will ensure close collaboration and alignment between the sales and marketing teams to optimize lead generation, conversion rates, and customer acquisition strategies while ensuring that marketing efforts effectively support the sales pipeline.

"Besides his knack for sales and revenue, Dave's understanding of our vision, mission, culture, and core values makes him a valuable leader as part of our senior management team," said Kilts.

About Trace Minerals - For over 50 years, Trace Minerals has been helping people everywhere remineralize their bodies (achieve and maintain the ideal level of trace minerals that are just right for them) because they know the profound impact it can have on their ability to live better every single day. Trace Minerals is America's number one selling trace mineral, liquid magnesium, and performance nutrition brand according to SPINS® and is the exclusive provider of ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, a concentrated seawater complex that contains a full spectrum of trace minerals and elements that is in precisely the proportion our bodies require. This naturally powerful, deeply concentrated, ionic trace mineral complex is essential to a healthy daily foundation. It is GRAS-affirmed, food-grade, Kosher, Halal, Non-GMO Project Verified, allergen-free, and certified vegan. Trace Minerals' mission is to Remineralize the World. To do this, the company uses ConcenTrace® as the basis for all products in its branded product line. Trace Minerals is so confident that its customers will feel a difference in their health that the company's complete line of products is backed by a "Feel the Difference or Your Money Back" guarantee.

