New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - Pitaka, the renowned technology accessories manufacturer, is thrilled to announce its latest product update - the MagEZ Folio 2. This lightweight leather cover, combines aesthetic appeal with durability to deliver a user experience.

Designed with the utmost precision, the MagEZ Folio 2 is compatible with iPad Pros (2022/2021/2020/2018) and iPad Air (2022/2020), making it a versatile choice for a broad range of Apple users. Featuring four multi-angle capabilities, this product allows seamless enjoyment of favorite shows, productive work sessions, and immersive reading experiences.

One of the key highlights of the MagEZ Folio 2 is its folding functionality. The MagEZ Folio 2 offers horizontal and vertical screen support, making it versatile. Pitaka developed a sleek, non-bulky design that safeguards the Apple Pencil, ensuring it is always conveniently accessible.

Weighing a mere 240g (for 11" iPads), the MagEZ Folio 2 is lighter than 95% of iPad cases that double as stands. This makes it the companion for those always on the go, providing functionality without adding weight or bulk. Pitaka's designing a slim profile has resulted in a cover that measures just 2.3mm thin. This construction is achieved through the use of a composite fiberglass board, which ensures robust protection without sacrificing elegance.

In addition to its lightweight and slim design, the cover boasts an auto sleep/wake function, intelligently conserving battery life for extended usage.

About Pitaka

Founded in Shenzhen, China, Pitaka is a company dedicated to advancing science and style in this specialist area. Pitaka has scientists, engineers, designers, and stylists who work together to combine the magic of science and art in the individual pieces they create. For more information, please visit https://www.ipitaka.com/

