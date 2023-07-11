INNIO Group: INNIO's Welland Manufacturing Facility Receives Top Environmental and Safety Awards in Canada

Canadian Occupational Safety has named INNIO's Welland manufacturing facility a 2023 5-Star Energy & Resource Company and a recipient of the 5-Star Safety Award.

WELLAND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / The Waukesha* manufacturing facility in Canada, part of the INNIO* Group (INNIO), is one of eight companies to be named a 2023 5-Star Energy & Resource Company by Canadian Occupational Safety. It also received the program's 5-Star Safety Award.

The energy and resource award goes to companies that demonstrate a strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program; measurable environmental and social impacts; and a consistent health and safety policy. The 5-Star Safety Culture winners were lauded for their vigilance surrounding employee safety.

A major focus on ESG: When it comes to ESG, the priorities and goals for the Waukesha product line are grouped into three areas:

Low-carbon and circular products

Resilient supply chain and manufacturing

Responsible operations and social responsibility

"With our Waukesha technology, we are empowering customers on their decarbonization journeys," says Bud Hittie, president and leader for INNIO's Waukesha brand. "Our commitment to ESG principles is not only core to our operations but is fundamentally intertwined with the value we provide to our customers. Our advanced solutions support efficient energy consumption, enhanced productivity, and lower maintenance costs."

A culture of safety: The manufacturing site in Welland, Canada, produces all the new Waukesha engines and gensets for the global marketplace. Opened in 2018, the 500,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility sits on 83 acres of land that also serve as a habitat for local wildlife and other federally protected species. Building on a safety and sustainability culture, the site has been registered for its adherence to ISO 14001 environmental and 45001 health and safety standards in addition to its 9001-quality certification.

Canadian Occupational Safety recognized the Waukesha manufacturing facility and the other 5-Star Safety Culture winners "for deploying a diverse set of tools and workplace policies, all in order to ensure the well-being of their employees."

The 5-Star award came about as part of Canada's aims for a "green transition" backed by investment in more renewable sources of energy. A "just transition" also considers worker well-being and livelihood. "In the energy and natural resources sectors, employers are keenly aware of work-related risks and therefore have been pioneers in promoting workers' health and safety in their day-to-day activities," explains the Canadian Occupational Safety website. "This is why Canadian Occupational Safety is proud to highlight the companies that are making a difference in these sectors. Their leadership brings guidance and expertise, especially after a tough couple of years. The awards are a great way to champion the best in class and bring inspiration to the field of occupational health and safety."[1]

About INNIO Group (INNIO*)

INNIO* Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher* and Waukesha* and our digital platform myPlant*, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO is individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we enable our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries.

INNIO's ESG rating ranks first out of more than 500 worldwide companies in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit our website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO Group and its brands on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Waukesha* - an INNIO* Group brand

INNIO* Group's Waukesha* products are at the forefront of the energy transition, providing reliable and compliant energy solutions for distributed gas compression and power generation applications. The brand's rich- and lean-burn engines, ranging from 335 hp to 5,000 hp, set an industry standard for low emissions, high reliability, and fuel flexibility.

Waukesha products are continuously upgraded to help operators stay emission-compliant without sacrificing operational excellence. These upgrades include new and remanufactured engines and parts, as well as conversion and modification kits, all of which are backed by OEM warranty and more than 115 years of engine expertise. Additionally, our Waukesha digital solutions include a collaborative solution with Detechtion Technologies for gas compression applications and INNIO's myPlant platform for power generation applications. Both solutions provide customers with enhanced monitoring and optimization capabilities, resulting in improved performance and reduced downtime.

We connect locally with our customers to enable a rapid response to their service needs, providing enhanced support through our broad network of distributors and solution providers with parts, services, and digital offerings.

Waukesha products are engineered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., and manufactured in Welland, Ontario, Canada. To learn more about the company's products and services, please visit our website at www.waukeshaengine.com or follow Waukesha products on LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2023 INNIO Waukesha Gas Engines Inc.

* INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant are trademarks of the INNIO Group or one of its affiliates. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

[1] https://www.thesafetymag.com/ca/best-in-safety/5-star-energy-and-resource-companies-2022/401204

