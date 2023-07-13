WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Announces a Pivotal Shift in Strategic Direction by Adopting a Holding Company Structure

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
WKN: A3EP76 | ISIN: CH1276062754
13.07.23
07:33 Uhr
8,044 Euro
+0,010
+0,12 %
Dow Jones News
13.07.2023 | 07:31
Press Release: WISeKey Announces a Pivotal Shift in Strategic Direction by Adopting a Holding Company Structure

Four operational subsidiaries each focused on a specific aspect of WISeKey's expansive technology portfolio.

Zug and Geneva, July 13, 2023 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announced today a pivotal shift in strategic direction by adopting a holding company structure of several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to a specific aspect of WISeKey's expansive technology portfolio.

The company's diverse spectrum of technologies currently includes four subsidiaries: 

-- SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES): focuses on developing and selling 
   semiconductors, PKI and post-quantum technology hardware and software 
   products. 
 
  -- WISeKey SA: focuses on RoT and PKI solutions to provide secure 
   authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual 
   environments, for the IoT, Blockchain, and AI. 
 
  -- WISeSat AG: focuses on space technology aiming to securely connect assets 
   via satellite communication using picosatellites, a security-IoT hardened 
   nanosatellite designed to further drive down satellite costs for IoT 
   applications. 
 
  -- WISe.ART Corp: focuses on trusted blockchain NFT and through its WISe.ART 
   marketplace which provides a secure platform where NFT buyers and sellers 
   can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list 
   their NFTs for sale.

Each operational subsidiary enriches WISeKey's overarching mission of securing the internet, while focusing on their unique areas of R&D and expertise. Furthermore, each subsidiary's technologies are seamlessly integrated into the comprehensive WISeKey platform.

Carlos Moreira, the CEO of WISeKey noted, "Embracing this new role as a holding company signifies WISeKey's unwavering commitment to delivering the most comprehensive and effective cybersecurity solutions to its customers. By diversifying our operations, we ensure we are well-equipped to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape while staying true to our core mission of securing the Internet. The recent successful listing of our subsidiary SEALSQ is a testament to the viability of this strategy, and the growth that can be secured through it."

Under this new strategy, WISeKey's subsidiary, SEALSQ, recently listed its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market - trading under the symbol "LAES" as of May 24, 2023. Alongside the listing, WISeKey allocated 20% of SEALSQ's outstanding ordinary shares to holders of WISeKey Class B Shares, WISeKey ADSs, and WISeKey Class A Shares. Post-listing, WISeKey retained 80% ownership of SEALSQ.

SEALSQ recently announced the closing of an initial $10.0 million tranche of total possible $20.0 million private placement. As announced, SEALSQ plans to use the net proceeds from this financing to fund: 

-- Enhancement of production facilities in the U.S. and France by investing 
   in advanced manufacturing and testing equipment aiming to improve 
   efficiency and reduce semiconductors production localization risks. 
 
  -- Additional investments towards the development of a new generation of 
   quantum-ready semiconductors designed to meet the computing demands of 
   the future and offer superior processing power and energy efficiency.

Each subsidiary under WISeKey's holding company structure will maintain its revenue stream and profitability targets, enabling a concentrated focus on core strengths and market opportunities. Each subsidiary is in a varying stage of maturity, with SEALSQ independently listing on the NASDAQ, while others remain in the startup phase. Despite their diverse development stages, all subsidiaries align with the broader mission of the holding company, which retains majority ownership and provides managed financial services, ensuring smooth operations and superior cybersecurity solutions for customers.

Looking forward, WISeKey intends to gradually IPO each independent company upon reaching maturity. This strategy allows subsidiaries the autonomy to operate independently, while leveraging the resources and support of the parent company. The resulting diversified business structure bolsters WISeKey's potential for success in the dynamic cybersecurity market.

WISeKey's status as a pioneer in the cybersecurity and digital identification sectors positions it to reap significant benefits from its affiliates, grappling with the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Its multi-sector involvement presents multiple avenues for sustained growth and continued relevance: 

-- Diversification: Engaging with a variety of sectors - from digital 
   identity to semiconductors, quantum computing, blockchain technology, 
   space satellites, and NFT platforms - allows WISeKey to broaden its 
   operational scope and mitigate risk. This diversified approach is likely 
   to secure multiple revenue streams and lessen the company's overall risk 
   exposure. 
 
  -- Integration: The 4IR is marked by the merging of different technologies. 
   For instance, the integration of quantum computing significantly boosts 
   the security of blockchain systems, and digital identities can be 
   authenticated using NFTs. By collaborating across these sectors, WISeKey 
   can provide integrated solutions that deliver added value to its clients. 
 
  -- Innovation: The challenges of the 4IR necessitate innovative solutions. 
   WISeKey's alliances with diverse companies expose it to a vast range of 
   novel ideas, techniques, and technologies, keeping it at the vanguard of 
   digital transformation. 
 
  -- Human-Centric Approach: WISeKey's vision of human-centric digital 
   transformation aligns perfectly with the objectives of the 4IR. Emerging 
   technologies, like digital identities and blockchain, can empower 
   individuals, granting them control over their personal data and digital 
   assets. 
 
  -- Networking and Partnerships: Collaborations with various companies could 
   open doors to new opportunities for networking and partnerships. These 
   connections can lead to cooperative projects, aiding WISeKey's expansion 
   and the enhancement of its offerings. 
 
  -- Expertise and Reputation: WISeKey's enduring reputation and proficiency 
   in digital transformation give it a competitive edge. The company's 
   profound knowledge and experience in cybersecurity and digital identity 
   make it a preferred solution provider in the 4IR, thereby bolstering its 
   market standing. 
 
  -- Future-Proofing: By remaining engaged with the cutting-edge technologies 
   of the 4IR, WISeKey effectively future-proofs its business. As digital 
   transformation continues to accelerate, the demand for services in these 
   sectors will inevitably grow, securing WISeKey's relevance and expansion 
   in the future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts: 

WISeKey International Holding Ltd WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 
 Company Contact: Carlos Moreira  Contact: Lena Cati 
 Chairman & CEO           The Equity Group Inc. 
 Tel: +41 22 594 3000        Tel: +1 212 836-9611 
 info@wisekey.com          lcati@equityny.com 
--------------------------------- -------------------------------

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

July 13, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

