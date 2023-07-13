Paychex, Inc.: Paychex Named to Selling Power's 2023 "50 Best Companies To Sell For" List

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll, has once again been named to the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. This is the 10th time that the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine has recognized Paychex as a top sales organization.

"The Paychex sales team has been built on a culture that empowers each sales professional to reach their fullest potential while best serving companies with solutions that simplify the complexities of running a business," said Mark Bottini, senior vice president of sales at Paychex. "It is an honor to be recognized by Selling Power on this annual list and to earn our spot as a leading sales force for DEI. We will continue our efforts to develop a workforce that is diverse in perspective and talent, and inclusive with sales roles at every level of the organization."

In addition, Paychex also received an award for DEI in Sales for the company's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. Elements of the Paychex Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program implemented by the sales organization include, but are not limited to:

An Early Talent and DEI Manager focused on sourcing diverse candidates

Partnerships with national organizations for women in sales, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HCIs)

Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRG) for veterans, women, LGBTQ+, and more populations

Sales mentoring program that pairs participants from racially diverse groups with senior leaders

Investment in Technology and Process Improvement

The Paychex sales organization is leveraging technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimize and drive efficiency within the sales process to help businesses implement the right HR, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll solutions. The sales organization has expanded the use of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) combined with other digital transformations to reduce administrative tasks while providing best-in-class experiences for potential customers. Additionally, the utilization of conversation and competitive intelligence technology allows Paychex sales professionals to gain insights to win in a highly competitive market.

The methodology for the ranking is the result of years of research, according to Selling Power. Companies were ranked in each of the following categories to determine the list: (1) company overview, (2) compensation and benefits, (3) hiring, sales training, and sales enablement, and (4) diversity and inclusion. The companies included on the list have sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with salesforce numbers in the thousands.

"The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their sales representatives. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their great culture, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership that focuses on creating customer value and a meaningful work environment that offers unlimited opportunities to win," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power.

The full list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2023 can be viewed here.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves approximately 740,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit www.sellingpower.com.

