IMCD N.V.: IMCD acquires O&3, an industry leading innovative natural ingredients supplier

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (14 July 2023) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, and solutions provider today announces that IMCD UK has acquired 90% of the shares in O&3 Limited ("O&3"), an industry-leading supplier of speciality natural ingredients to the global beauty and personal care markets.

Founded in 2018, harnessing decades of family legacy within the sector, O&3 has established itself as a global leader in the speciality natural ingredients sector. O&3 has delivered impressive growth since its inception via the production, marketing, and formulation of an extensive range of conventional and organic natural ingredients for the beauty and personal care markets. With its expansive global supply chain, O&3 also boasts a diverse client portfolio from notable indie brands, through to major global brands, manufacturers, and retailers.

O&3's clear global growth ambitions, paired with IMCD's international scale and established infrastructure, makes the two businesses an ideal fit. With 69 employees, across its offices and facilities in Ripon (UK), Warka (Poland) and New York (USA), O&3 generated revenue of approximately EUR 37 million in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023.

"The activities of IMCD and O&3 are highly complementary and will strengthen both companies. We share a culture of being reliable partners to both suppliers and customers by offering technical expertise and formulation support and solutions for supply chain challenges," said Paul Hanbury, Managing Director IMCD UK.

"With its impressive track record for supporting entrepreneurial businesses to further scale and fulfil ambitious growth strategies, IMCD is the ideal cultural and strategic partner for O&3. We, the co-founders, are incredibly proud of what O&3 has achieved and are equally energised for the next chapter with the wider IMCD team. Our vision to quickly expand our global footprint whilst maintaining best-in-class ingredients and service for our clients will continue to be our core focus. We are absolutely confident that with O&3's expertise in the naturals sector and IMCD's global infrastructure, this partnership promises to be an incredibly exciting journey for the company, our people and our wider stakeholders," said Thomas Kerfoot, co-founder & commercial director, O&3 Limited.

