Montag, 17.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087 | Ticker-Symbol: PL2
Frankfurt
17.07.23
08:16 Uhr
16,400 Euro
-0,600
-3,53 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
17.07.2023 | 23:02
117 Leser
Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Completes Acquisition of Ward

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("Park Lawn" or "PLC") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Ward Funeral Home Limited (collectively, "Ward"). The Ward acquisition expands Park Lawn's footprint in the Greater Toronto Area through the addition of three (3) stand-alone funeral homes located in Brampton, Woodbridge and Toronto, Ontario.

"For over 100 years and four generations, our family has been serving the communities of the Greater Toronto Area with care and integrity in honouring the memories of their loved ones. We are excited to join an organization that aligns with our values and prioritizes the service of families above all else," stated William John Ward and Cameron Ward, former owners of Ward.

"We are pleased to further deepen our funeral home presence in the Greater Toronto market with the addition of the Ward businesses," said J. Bradley Green, Chief Executive Officer of PLC. Mr. Green continued, "These well-established best-in-class businesses are led by a robust leadership team which exemplify the high level of service present in first rate funeral homes. We are honored to welcome the Ward businesses and their team into the Park Lawn family."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and nineteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768082/Park-Lawn-Completes-Acquisition-of-Ward

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
