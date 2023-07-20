Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki appoints Johan Rabe as Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20.7.2023 AT 08:15

Johan Rabe (53) has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance and a member of the Global Executive Team at Huhtamaki as of August 1, 2023. He will report to President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and will be based in Espoo, Finland.

Johan joins Huhtamaki from Oatly where he served as the company's Chief Supply Chain Officer. Prior to joining Oatly, he had a long career at Tetra Pak where he worked in various leadership roles including Vice President, Sales Management Europe & Central Asia and Managing Director, Tetra Pak North Europe.

"I am excited to welcome Johan to the Huhtamaki team. Our journey towards becoming the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions has highlighted the value of processes and digitalization as key levers to reach our 2030 ambitions. We will focus also on transforming our operating model and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems to drive value and efficiency in both customer-facing and internal processes. Johan brings us broad expertise in leading businesses and capabilities transformation within the packaging industry. I have great confidence in the Digital and Process Performance leadership team and its ability to highly contribute to our 2030 Growth Strategy", says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

"As part of the Strategy 2030, Huhtamaki is on an inspirational journey of sustainability, growth, and digitalization ambitions. Foundational elements of the strategy are evolving the system infrastructure, transition to a process-driven organization in sync with the business strategy and capitalizing on the digital ambitions. I am excited to join Huhtamaki and together with the team continue the direction toward operational excellence to deliver on our ambitions", says Johan Rabe, newly appointed Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance at Huhtamaki.

Fredrik Davidsson, currently President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and interim EVP, Digital and Process Performance, will continue in the role of President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and as a member of the Global Executive Team.

Following the aforementioned changes, the members of the Global Executive Team are:

Charles Héaulmé (Chair), President and CEO;

(Chair), President and CEO; Thomas Geust , Chief Financial Officer;

, Chief Financial Officer; Fredrik Davidsson , President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and interim EVP, Digital and Process Performance (interim role as EVP, Digital and Process Performance until July 31, 2023);

, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and interim EVP, Digital and Process Performance (interim role as EVP, Digital and Process Performance until July 31, 2023); Marco Hilty , President, Flexible Packaging;

, President, Flexible Packaging; Ann O'Hara , President, North America;

, President, North America; Thomasine Kamerling , Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications; Marina Madanat , Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development; Sami Pauni , Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel; Johan Rabe , Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance (as of August 1, 2023); and

, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance (as of August 1, 2023); and Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety.





